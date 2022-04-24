ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Cannabis Dispensaries to Open in New York State Soon?

By Hopkins
 3 days ago
As the state of New Jersey celebrates a historic day, one must wonder when the state of New York can say the same? However, one state executive says that day will soon arrive. April 21, 2022, marks the first day in New Jersey history that marijuana can be sold to adults...

