GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins gives us the history behind a small antique from the early 1900′s. During that time, ladies were considered " sophisticated " if they had a designed handheld ashtray to pair with a cigarette. These lady ashtrays came in many different designs and and colors, women of the time would often even match the accessory with their outfit.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO