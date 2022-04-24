4 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash sends car into building in Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people required medical assistance after a vehicle crashed into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade on Friday afternoon.
The driver of the black KIA sedan was identified as a neighbor who put the car into reverse and then into drive and then somehow ended up inside the neighbor’s house.
She was taken to a local hospital complaining of a shoulder injury.
A disabled child, who was inside the house watching TV, was also transported to a local hospital, but did not suffer any serious injuries.
“It sounded almost like a bomb going off,” a neighbor said.
It’s a day mom Idy Perez,...
