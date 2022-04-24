ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Randy Arozarena’s misadventures on the basepaths

By Special to the Times
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1szsNj_0fIwuvTn00
Randy Arozarena advances to third base on a flyout by Brandon Lowe during the fifth inning of the Rays' victory over the Red Sox Sunday at Tropicana Field. Arozarena was thrown out at second base and home plate in the game. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays have become an adventure — or maybe misadventure? — on the basepaths. And Randy Arozarena continues to walk the tightrope between aggressiveness and poor decision-making.

Maybe it was obscured by the excitement of Sunday’s 5-2 victory against the Red Sox at Tropicana Field. But eye-opening statistics continue to mount.

The Rays have been thrown out an MLB-leading 11 times on the bases. Arozarena is the biggest offender, having been thrown out four times, the most by an individual so far this season.

In the second inning, Arozarena was thrown out at second base, trying to stretch out a double, by Red Sox rightfielder Rob Refsnyder. The play was close but upheld after a video review. In the sixth, Red Sox reliever Jake Diekman threw a wild pitch, allowing Kevin Kiermaier to score from third. Arozarena tried to score all the way from second but was tagged out by Diekman.

“I think Randy took an invisible pill this morning,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Asked about the fine line between aggressiveness and playing it safe, Cash said, “I want him to be safe.”

Kiermaier said he’s willing to live with Arozarena’s overall approach.

“You don’t want to cross that line, but Randy is in a league of his own,” Kiermaier said. “He’s so aggressive. With that being said, we’ve got to be smart about certain things.

“This is a guy who just stole home out of nowhere in the playoffs, and it was a huge play. He’s electric, everything he does. We’re definitely trying to limit the outs on the bases, but at the same time create as many opportunities offensively and not give anything away. Things like that happen. We can’t take away Randy’s aggressiveness.”

Choi-ful moment

Ji-Man Choi’s pinch-hit, bases-loaded double tied the game at 2 in the fifth inning. Choi, batting for Taylor Walls after the Red Sox inserted reliever Ryan Brasier, has reached in seven consecutive pinch-hit appearances dating to July 22 (three doubles, four walks, seven RBIs).

Additionally, it was Choi’s first bases-loaded plate appearance since Sept. 10 (a three-run double at Detroit). He’s a career .375 batter (9-for-24) with the bases loaded, including two doubles, two homers and 36 RBIs. Before Choi’s double, the Rays were batting 1-for-12 as a team in bases-loaded situations this season.

“Whenever he comes off the bench, you could just think 100 percent of the time he’s going to get a hit,” said Rays infielder Yandy Diaz, who set up the bases-loaded situation by getting hit by a Phillips Valdez pitch.

Kiermaier’s catch

One day after his first career walk-off homer, Kiermaier had another breathtaking moment with an over-the-shoulder basket catch on Alex Verdugo’s sixth-inning drive to the centerfield warning track.

“He practices that catch every single day,” Cash said. “He caught it like a routine popup over his head.”

Said Kiermaier, “I expect to make that play 10 out of 10 times. I felt under control and knew I could make that (play).”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0fIwuvTn00

Miscellany

Rays prospect Tyler Zombro, pitching for the first time in 325 days after getting hit in the head with a batted ball, worked a scoreless inning for Triple-A Durham Sunday at Norfolk. When Zombro entered the game, the Norfolk video board displayed his photo with the words: “WELCOME BACK TYLER!” Players from both teams came out of their dugouts to applaud. Zombro now wears protective headgear underneath his hat. … Diaz was back in the lineup after clearing COVID protocols. Reliever Jeffrey Springs was out after showing symptoms. Catcher Francisco Mejia is improving but still out and uncertain when he will return. Cash said an additional Rays staffer tested positive. “We’re just trying to keep this thing contained a little bit,” Cash said. “As we’ve learned, it’s challenging to do that.” … Vidal Brujan, recalled from Durham, started at second base and went 0-for-3. … Rays pitching didn’t allow runs in 24 of the 28 innings against the Red Sox (or hits in 19 of the 28 innings). … Ryan Thompson registered his second career save (also Sept. 19, 2020 at Baltimore).

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Shane McClanahan shines in Rays’ win over Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG — For Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan, it began like a nightmare. By the end of Sunday afternoon, it was a masterpiece. McClanahan registered his first victory of the season when the Rays defeated the Red Sox 5-2 before 20,993 fans at Tropicana Field, allowing them to win the three-game series against their American League East rivals.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

3 states fear travel nurse tampered with hospital patients’ drugs

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been...
TRAVEL
FOX Sports

Peters shines as Pittsburgh Pirates beat Chicago Cubs 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh's bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday. Peters (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of JT Brubaker, and provided the Pirates a big lift after their 21-0 loss Saturday. The left-hander allowed one hit while running his season-opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina moving to Cardinals' dugout Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Molina is moving to the dugout after starting the previous two games. Andrew Knizner is replacing Molina at catcher and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Knizner...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Reuters

Angels blow 6-run lead, still win to avoid sweep vs. Orioles

Taylor Ward’s bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning drove in the game-winning run in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Angels left fielder Jo Adell hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, but the Orioles rallied with...
ANAHEIM, CA
Tampa Bay Times

Biden grants clemency to Florida inmate who lost eye

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden granted clemency Tuesday to three Floridians serving federal prison sentences on drug-related charges. Mackie Shivers of Fort Lauderdale was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2001 in the Southern District of South Florida after being convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. Biden commuted Shivers’ sentence.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Brasier
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
FOX Sports

Mets visit the Cardinals to begin 3-game series

LINE: Mets -147, Cardinals +125; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the New York Mets on Monday to begin a three-game series. St. Louis has a 3-1 record at home and a 9-5 record overall. The Cardinals are 7-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates closer had profane message after shutting down Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar is a passionate combination of fastballs, testosterone and pure intensity. He showed that on Sunday. Bednar entered a 4-3 game to try and shut down the Chicago Cubs for the save in the bottom of the 9th. He struck out Nick Madrigal and then allowed consecutive doubles to put runners on second and third. After another strikeout, the Pirates walked Ian Happ intentionally to load the bases for Frank Schwindel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox
Tampa Bay Times

Ron DeSantis’ fight with Disney helped him break fundraising records

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ massive political clout has been on full display. Armed with the leverage of a skyrocketing national profile, he convinced Florida lawmakers to pass a congressional map drawn by his office — containing changes they previously opposed — and back an effort to kill The Walt Disney Co.’s special district, after the governor publicly lambasted the company.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa man faces 1st-degree murder charges in 2 fatal shootings in St. Petersburg, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A Tampa man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of two St. Petersburg men killed days apart, the St. Petersburg Police Department announced Monday. Detectives identified Johnny Carnegie, 34, as a person of interest in the fatal shootings and took him into custody April 13 with the help of the Tampa Police Department and the FBI. He was being held in a Hillsborough County jail on charges unrelated to the shootings, police said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

How numbers add up for Rays after 16 games

ST. PETERSBURG — Having played 16 games, the Rays are basically 10 percent of the way through their season. That’s still early, and much too small of a sample size, to draw any real conclusions. But it can give us some early ideas about what we’re going to see during the summer and into the fall.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Kolten Wong back at second base for Brewers Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Kolten Wong as their starting second baseman for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Wong will bat ninth and take over at second base while Keston Hiura moves back to first base and Rowdy Tellez takes the afternoon off. Wong has a $2,500 salary on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy