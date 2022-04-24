Randy Arozarena’s misadventures on the basepaths

Randy Arozarena advances to third base on a flyout by Brandon Lowe during the fifth inning of the Rays' victory over the Red Sox Sunday at Tropicana Field. Arozarena was thrown out at second base and home plate in the game. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays have become an adventure — or maybe misadventure? — on the basepaths. And Randy Arozarena continues to walk the tightrope between aggressiveness and poor decision-making.

Maybe it was obscured by the excitement of Sunday’s 5-2 victory against the Red Sox at Tropicana Field. But eye-opening statistics continue to mount.

The Rays have been thrown out an MLB-leading 11 times on the bases. Arozarena is the biggest offender, having been thrown out four times, the most by an individual so far this season.

In the second inning, Arozarena was thrown out at second base, trying to stretch out a double, by Red Sox rightfielder Rob Refsnyder. The play was close but upheld after a video review. In the sixth, Red Sox reliever Jake Diekman threw a wild pitch, allowing Kevin Kiermaier to score from third. Arozarena tried to score all the way from second but was tagged out by Diekman.

“I think Randy took an invisible pill this morning,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Asked about the fine line between aggressiveness and playing it safe, Cash said, “I want him to be safe.”

Kiermaier said he’s willing to live with Arozarena’s overall approach.

“You don’t want to cross that line, but Randy is in a league of his own,” Kiermaier said. “He’s so aggressive. With that being said, we’ve got to be smart about certain things.

“This is a guy who just stole home out of nowhere in the playoffs, and it was a huge play. He’s electric, everything he does. We’re definitely trying to limit the outs on the bases, but at the same time create as many opportunities offensively and not give anything away. Things like that happen. We can’t take away Randy’s aggressiveness.”

Choi-ful moment

Ji-Man Choi’s pinch-hit, bases-loaded double tied the game at 2 in the fifth inning. Choi, batting for Taylor Walls after the Red Sox inserted reliever Ryan Brasier, has reached in seven consecutive pinch-hit appearances dating to July 22 (three doubles, four walks, seven RBIs).

Additionally, it was Choi’s first bases-loaded plate appearance since Sept. 10 (a three-run double at Detroit). He’s a career .375 batter (9-for-24) with the bases loaded, including two doubles, two homers and 36 RBIs. Before Choi’s double, the Rays were batting 1-for-12 as a team in bases-loaded situations this season.

“Whenever he comes off the bench, you could just think 100 percent of the time he’s going to get a hit,” said Rays infielder Yandy Diaz, who set up the bases-loaded situation by getting hit by a Phillips Valdez pitch.

Kiermaier’s catch

One day after his first career walk-off homer, Kiermaier had another breathtaking moment with an over-the-shoulder basket catch on Alex Verdugo’s sixth-inning drive to the centerfield warning track.

“He practices that catch every single day,” Cash said. “He caught it like a routine popup over his head.”

Said Kiermaier, “I expect to make that play 10 out of 10 times. I felt under control and knew I could make that (play).”

Miscellany

Rays prospect Tyler Zombro, pitching for the first time in 325 days after getting hit in the head with a batted ball, worked a scoreless inning for Triple-A Durham Sunday at Norfolk. When Zombro entered the game, the Norfolk video board displayed his photo with the words: “WELCOME BACK TYLER!” Players from both teams came out of their dugouts to applaud. Zombro now wears protective headgear underneath his hat. … Diaz was back in the lineup after clearing COVID protocols. Reliever Jeffrey Springs was out after showing symptoms. Catcher Francisco Mejia is improving but still out and uncertain when he will return. Cash said an additional Rays staffer tested positive. “We’re just trying to keep this thing contained a little bit,” Cash said. “As we’ve learned, it’s challenging to do that.” … Vidal Brujan, recalled from Durham, started at second base and went 0-for-3. … Rays pitching didn’t allow runs in 24 of the 28 innings against the Red Sox (or hits in 19 of the 28 innings). … Ryan Thompson registered his second career save (also Sept. 19, 2020 at Baltimore).

• • •

