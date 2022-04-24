ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Labour pledges to scrap non-dom tax break after Rishi Sunak’s wife status revealed

By Anna Isaac
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gtEn_0fIwuoXw00

The next Labour government would scrap the non-dom status used by rich individuals to cut their tax bills, the party has told The Independent .

The decision comes after The Independent revealed that Rishi Sunak ’s wife, wealthy businesswoman Akshata Murty , had used non-domicile status to minimise her UK tax bill and unveiled alleged links between Mr Sunak and offshore trusts.

The chancellor , as well as most cabinet ministers , have declined to comment on whether they directly, or indirectly, benefitted from non-dom status or the use of tax havens.

Labour’s shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, said: “As the Tories raise taxes on working people, it simply isn’t right that those at the top can benefit from outdated non-dom tax perks.

“With Labour, people who make the UK their home will contribute to this country by paying tax on their global income.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ZPQV_0fIwuoXw00

Labour’s shift to remove non-dom status adds to pressure on the government over the mounting cost of living crisis and the Partygate scandal which threatened to overshadow the prime minister’s trip to India last week, ahead of British local elections in May.

Ms Reeves said: “The prime minister and chancellor have spent the last few weeks preoccupied with saving their own skins, and have done nothing to tackle the spiralling cost of living.

“Even worse, they’ve made it harder for working people to make ends meet by hiking national insurance.”

The opposition party has also announced that it will now review the use of trusts hidden offshore and in tax havens to avoid paying tax in the UK, as part of a broader examination of the British tax system started in September last year.

Labour decided it would scrap non-dom status because it failed a value for money test, as the party claims it likely costs more in lost income to the exchequer than it generates. It would replace non-dom tax status with a mechanism similar to those in Germany or Canada which also allows temporary residents to avoid domestic tax on overseas earnings.

“This would be a clear, simple, and modern system, ending the 200-year-old rules we currently follow that mean domicile is passed down through people’s fathers, with no need for the four complicated flowcharts the HMRC use to determine someone’s domicile,” a spokesperson for the Labour party said.

The government’s current policy is a “bizarre disincentive on UK investment,” Dan Neidle, a tax lawyer at Clifford Chance said on Twitter. He believes that scrapping the special status would generate hundreds of millions of pounds in new tax revenue.

Four in 10 individuals who earned more than £5m or more in 2018 claimed non-dom status at some point, academics at the London School of Economics and Warwick University found in a recent study . It has been a live policy issue in recent years, with a conditional 15-year limit placed on the tax break introduced in 2017.

However, if a non-dom creates an overseas trust before their status lapses, they can still benefit from the tax break via that trust once the 15-year limit is reached. This is one reason why Labour has also announced it will review the use of offshore tax havens and trusts.

Mr Sunak, as chancellor, is responsible for setting UK tax policy. He has referred his financial disclosures for review by the independent adviser on ministerial interests, Lord Geidt. After a spokesperson initially defended her use of non-dom tax status break, Ms Murty announced she would no longer use non-dom status on her tax return. However, she did not give up the ability to use it in areas such as inheritance tax.

In a statement posted on Twitter earlier this month, Mr Sunak said: “I have always followed the rules and I hope such a review will provide further clarity.” A source close to the chancellor said they do not recognise allegations and documents seen by The Independent which showed Mr Sunak was listed as a beneficiary of off-shore tax havens in 2020.

Some senior Treasury officials have claimed they offered advice on decisions that were relevant to non-dom status and tax havens, but were not informed of the chancellor’s links to these issues. However, sources close to Mr Sunak said that the most senior figures in the Treasury were aware of the issue, so as to manage any potential conflicts of interest.

The former chancellor and current health secretary, Sajid Javid, issued a statement confirming he had also used non-dom status, after The Independent revealed Ms Murty’s use of the tax break.

In response to Labour’s new policy announcement, a HM Treasury spokesperson said: “We want to attract talent to work and live in the UK, however it is only right that those who choose to live here for a long time pay their fair share of tax, which is why we reformed the rules in 2017 to end permanent non-dom status.

“Non-doms play an important role in funding our public services through their tax contributions – worth over £6 billion a year.”

Labour’s review of the use of trusts and tax havens will also examine how to extend beneficial ownership registers and tax reporting regimes “to provide transparency around offshore trusts”. It will also try to force the government to confirm the full extent of offshore trust and how much this costs the state, by limiting the scope of UK taxes, a spokesperson said.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Boris Johnson threatens to privatise Passport Office

Boris Johnson has threatened to privatise the Passport Office if it does not start delivering better value for money, a source has said. During a cabinet meeting, the PM is understood to have told ministers the high cost of services was affecting families ahead of the summer holidays. Mr Johnson...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dorries vows to press ahead with Channel 4 privatisation while hitting out at ‘outdated’ BBC funding model

Nadine Dorries has vowed to press ahead with contentious plans to privatise Channel 4 while hitting out at the “completely outdated” BBC licence fee model.Despite senior Tories voicing “profound scepticism”, the culture secretary is today publishing a broadcasting white paper confirming the government’s intentions to sell-off C4.The cabinet minister claimed the overall reforms – forming part of next month’s Queens speech – will revamp decades-old law and “usher in a new golden age” for British television and radio.Confirming the widely criticised move to privatise Channel 4, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said it would allow for...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Rachel Reeves
Person
Sajid Javid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inheritance Tax#Tax Bill#New Labour#Tax Revenue#Uk#Tories#British
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
BBC

Russia sanctions 287 British MPs in response to UK's Ukraine action

Russia has imposed sanctions on 287 British MPs, banning them from the country in response to UK penalties on its politicians over the Ukraine war. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs they should regard the sanctions as "a badge of honour". Tory ministers were on the list, along with Labour...
POLITICS
The Independent

Blame for NI Protocol lies ‘squarely’ with UK Government – former top official

A former top civil servant has attacked the UK Government’s handling of the Northern Ireland Protocol.Dr Andrew McCormick, a Stormont official who played a central role as the UK Government negotiated the Brexit deal, said that responsibility for the Northern Ireland Protocol lies “fairly and squarely” with Boris Johnson and his ministers.In an article for The Constitution Society, the former civil servant says that the UK Government understood the consequences of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.The protocol, which was designed to avoid a border on the island of Ireland, creates a new series of checks on some trade between...
POLITICS
BBC

PM promises rivals a fight as Tories promote local elections campaign

Boris Johnson has promised voters more value for money and better services as he promoted the Conservative Party's local elections campaign. The prime minister said he would fight for every vote in the run-up to widespread council polls on 5 May in England, Scotland and Wales. Speaking in Bury, he...
WORLD
The Independent

Priti Patel’s controversial immigration plans pass through parliament despite warnings of harm to refugees

The United Nations high commissioner for refugees has warned that Priti Patel’s controversial Immigration and Nationalities Bill, which completed its passage through parliament today, could “dramatically weaken” international systems for protecting those fleeing war and persecution.The legislation was completed with just a day to spare after the House of Lords gave up a rearguard action to try to soften its most punitive measures.Aid charity Oxfam described the bill as a “devastating blow for families fleeing conflict and persecution”, while Medecins Sans Frontieres branded it “despicable”.The bill will allow indefinite detention, pushbacks at sea and offshore processing, with the government...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Angela Rayner: Brushing aside sexism doesn't make it OK

Labour's Angela Rayner says her attempt to "brush aside" misogynistic remarks does not mean she isn't hurt by them. She was responding to a new Daily Mail article, which echoed claims by the Sunday paper that the deputy leader would cross and uncross her legs in the Commons to distract Boris Johnson.
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

623K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy