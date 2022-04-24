ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm with scattered storms Monday

By Bradley Benoit
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24KC1m_0fIwuj8J00

Another mild one out there tonight with temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A warm start to the week Monday as highs push the mid-80s under intervals of clouds and sunshine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NabAh_0fIwuj8J00 next 48-hours
Graf model

We'll see a scattering of showers and storms during the second half of the day, especially during the evening as a frontal boundary works its way through.

There is a low-end chance that we see an isolated storm capable of producing strong winds (5%).

Monday/Monday evening
Severe storm risk

Behind the front, we'll be turning slightly cooler and certainly less humid into the middle parts of the week.

week ahead
Muggy-meter

Highs will settle back into the upper 70s/lower 80s Tues.-Thurs.

Warming back up quickly and turning more humid by the end of the week and into next weekend as highs climb well into the mid-upper 80s.

Some rain chances could sneak back into the forecast by the weekend, but models still differ on timing and amount.

I've kept rain chances isolated for now, but do know that is likely to change a little between now and down.

Stay with the katc storm team for the latest.

Have a great week.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTTS

Storms In Forecast Starting Thursday

(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Powerful Storms to Bring Extreme Weather to Kansas

In AccuWeather's annual spring prediction, April was highlighted as a month to watch for severe weather. The forecast is coming true with several rounds of severe thunderstorms over the central United States in the coming days. Weather Development. Wednesday began with a few minor storms over eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas,...
KANSAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

KATC News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy