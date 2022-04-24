ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Firefighters Battle House Fire In Owings Mills

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County firefighters battled a fire that damaged a house in Owings Mills on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The fire’s flames consumed a two-story house in the 9400 block of Lyons Mill Road in Owings Mills, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Part of the house collapsed but there were no immediate reports of injuries, fire officials said.

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Detectives Investigating Randallstown Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives are investigating a shooting Monday in Randallstown that sent a man to the hospital. Officers called to a shooting about 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 8500 block of Glen Michael Lane found a man shot inside an apartment, Baltimore County Police said. The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. At last check, he was listed in stable condition. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the parking lot outside the apartment, police said. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Murder-Suicide Leaves Young Couple Dead In Lehigh Valley: Authorities

A young man and woman were killed in what police believe was a  murder-suicide Sunday, April 19 in the Lehigh Valley, WFMZ reports.Raven Ramos, 21, stabbed Victoria Nieves, 19, multiple times before stabbing and killing himself during an argument inside a Fountain Hill home on South Bergen Street o…
CBS Baltimore

Fells Point Bouncer Killed On Thames Street Monday, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the early Monday shooting death of 30-year-old Marco Nunez in Fells Point, authorities said. Officers were on patrol shortly before 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire nearby and found the victim in the 1700 block of Thames Street, Baltimore Police said. Nunez had multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. WJZ has learned that he was a bouncer at Rodos Bar. Family confirms this is their loved one, 30-year old Marco Nunez. He was a father, friend to many in Fells Point and a bouncer at Rodos...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Identity Of Man Killed By Harford County Deputies Revealed

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that its deputies killed near a convenience store in Bel Air, Maryland, on Saturday.  Deputies shot 53-year-old John Raymond Fauver, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post on Sunday. Fauver resided in the 1400 block of Old Pylesville Road in Whiteford, Maryland. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler depicted Fauver as “suicidal” during a press conference with reporters on Saturday. He said deputies had phone conversations with Fauver and searched for him for about an hour before finding him behind a CVS near Rock Spring Road at Spenceola Parkway. The two Harford...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Helped Shooter Plan Broad Daylight Assault In Maryland: Police

A teenager girl is being charged as an adult after helping a 19-year-old shooter plan his daytime attack in Prince George's County, authorities said. Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the victim on 8th Street around 1 p.m. Monday, April 11, Laurel police said.
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile Shot At Basketball Court In Rosedale Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile male at a basketball court in Rosedale on Sunday, according to authorities. Someone shot the juvenile in the 6000 block of Marquette Road shortly after 3:15 p.m. They fled in a black Nissan, police said. An ambulance took the juvenile to a local hospital. Officers from Baltimore County’s Violent Crimes Unit were asked to investigate the shooting, according to authorities.
ROSEDALE, MD
