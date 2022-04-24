ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

SNHD participates in National Infant Immunization Week

By David Denk
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZKMR_0fIwtsnP00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is recognizing National Infant Immunization Week. During the week of April 25 through 29, the SNHD will be offering free or low-cost immunizations to infants who are eligible for the Vaccines for Children program at its four public health centers. As well as free giveaways and chances opportunities to win prizes.

The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted some routine vaccinations for many children and National Infant Immunization Week is a time to potentially bring many of these vaccinations up-to-date.

Immunization services are available at the following Health District locations. For an
appointment, call (702) 759-0850.

• Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas 89107
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.)
Walk-ins are accepted at this location. Clients are asked to arrive by 4 p.m.


• East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89101
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Walk-ins are not accepted at this location.


• Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Dr., Stes. A & C, Henderson, NV
89015
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Walk-ins are not accepted at this location


• Mesquite Public Health Center, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite, NV 89027
Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. for lunch)
Call (702) 759-1682 for an appointment. Walk-ins are not accepted at this location.

For more information regarding National Infant Immunization Week, visit S outhernnevadahealthdistrict.org/niiw.

