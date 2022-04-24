ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse completes masterful week with comeback 4-2 win over Worcester on Sunday afternoon

By Alex Sims
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets finished a winning week at NBT Bank Stadium in style, rallying back to grab a 4-2 win over the Worcester Red Sox on a sunny, mid-70-degree day in the Salt City in front of an electric crowd of 5,569. With the win, the...

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays take series from Sox following dramatic win

April 25, 2022 - Six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined to throw nine innings without allowing a hit to the Boston Red Sox Saturday night, with the game tied 0-0 before extra innings. Things appeared to go downhill from there, as Boston’s Bobby Dalbec opened the 10th with a triple. The extra-base hit drove in automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Christian Vazquez then scored Dalbec with a sacrifice fly. Down 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the 10th, Tampa Bay’s Taylor Walls reached first following a Boston throwing error that scored automatic runner Randy Arozarena. After Walls stole second, a slumping Kevin Kiermaier took a 3-1 pitch deep to right field for his first home run of the season and a 3-2 Rays victory. After the game, Kiermaier said it was his first walk-off homer at any level of baseball. Tampa Bay then beat Boston 5-2 on Sunday to take the series against their rivals, two games to one.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Blue Jays host the Red Sox in first of 4-game series

LINE: Blue Jays -135, Red Sox +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox on Monday to open a four-game series. Toronto is 10-6 overall and 4-2 in home games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .419.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Tylor Megill Leads Mets To 5th Consecutive Series Win To Open Up Season

The Mets just keep finding ways to win series. On Sunday, New York tied a franchise record by winning their fifth consecutive series to open up the regular season, taking the rubber game from the Diamondbacks in Arizona by a score of 6-2. Second-year pitcher Tylor Megill continued his strong...
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

Bichette's slam propels Blue Jays past Red Sox in series opener

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Monday night. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays. José Berríos allowed two runs in a season-high seven-plus innings and Adam Cimber (4-0) got three outs for his major league-leading fourth win as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Series Preview

Fresh off their first series sweep of the season and a rest day to boot, the Yankees have no excuse to not let the results keep rolling as the Orioles arrive for a three-game set. Surely the series loss and power outage at Camden Yards last week has to still sting — perhaps they can use that as added motivation in this upcoming slate of games against the Birds.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Hustle Won The Mets A Game Monday Night

The New York Mets had been stifled all night by St. Louis Cardinals pitching on Monday, having not mustered anything against Miles Mikolas or Genesis Cabrera. But in the top of the ninth, things changed very quickly. With the Mets down to their final strike against St. Louis closer Giovanny...
MLB
92.9 The Ticket

Bichette Breaks Tie with 1st Slam, Blue Jays Top Red Sox 6-2

Bo Bichette broke an eighth-inning tie with his first career grand slam and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Monday night. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman also homered for the Blue Jays. José Berríos allowed two runs in a season-high seven-plus innings and Adam Cimber (4-0) got three outs for his major league-leading fourth win as Toronto won for the fifth time in six games.
BOSTON, MA
Talk Nats

Nats’ MiLB Recap on a Rainy Tuesday

On a rainy Tuesday night, two of the four scheduled games were postponed. Luckily for us, there was no shortage of action even though Fredericksburg started with a rain delay and ended up scoring two touchdowns 15 runs, and Rochester put up a touchdown and field goal 10 runs. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
ESPN

Arenado's error helps Mets stun Cards 5-2 with 5 runs in 9th

ST. LOUIS -- — Pinch-hitter Dominic Smith hustled for an infield single that drove in two pivotal runs, and the New York Mets capitalized on an uncharacteristic error by Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado to rally for five runs with two outs in the ninth inning of a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To The Mets-Cardinals Fight

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals just played the feud in the eighth inning of this afternoon’s game at Busch Stadium. Things came to a head today, but this altercation was brewing for a while. Mets batters had been hit a league-high 18 times coming into the game, including four in the last two days. Two Cardinals hitters were also tagged by Mets pitchers last night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Alex Cora Joins Red Sox In Toronto As Boston Gets Set To Face Blue Jays

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has joined the team in Toronto ahead of Boston’s game against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Cora, who missed the last six games after testing testing positive for COVID-19, was on hand at Rogers Centre, as first reported by MLB’s Ian Browne. Cora confirmed to WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” that he was in Toronto. Browne indicated that “all signs” pointed to Cora managing the third game of the four-game series.
BOSTON, MA

