Bay County, FL

ACC Golf Tournament held in Bay County

By Thomas Shults
 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The ACC Men’s Golf Tournament continued in Bay County on Sunday.

The tournament began on Friday with two rounds of stroke play. An individual champion was crowned on Saturday.

On Sunday the match play semi-finals took place. North Carolina golfers faced off against Wake Forest golfers. Florida State played Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech and Wake Forest won, advancing to the final round of match play on Monday.

#Match Play#Acc Golf Tournament#Wake Forest#Florida State
WMBB

Seabreeze Jazz Festival brings boom to local economy

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The 23rd Annual Seabreeze Jazz Festival began on Wednesday, attracting fans from near and far. People from Louisiana, Georgia, Texas and even as far as Colorado travel to our white sandy beaches for the big event. “We like the vibe,” said Colorado resident, Leslie Napue-Keyes. “That’s why we come […]
