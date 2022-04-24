ACC Golf Tournament held in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The ACC Men’s Golf Tournament continued in Bay County on Sunday.

The tournament began on Friday with two rounds of stroke play. An individual champion was crowned on Saturday.

On Sunday the match play semi-finals took place. North Carolina golfers faced off against Wake Forest golfers. Florida State played Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech and Wake Forest won, advancing to the final round of match play on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.