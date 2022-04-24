ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LB Hart on returning: “It’s a blessing being on that turf again”

By Andy Olson
 2 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football Spring ball is in the books after the Spring game this past Thursday. Plenty of fans were focused on new faces like Tommy DeVito under center and Barry Lunney Jr. calling offensive plays. But one of the most important players on the field at Memorial Stadium might have been linebacker Calvin Hart Jr.

The transfer made a huge impact in the opening game of last season before going down with a season-ending injury in the same game. Back to full health and on the field, Hart is now focused on developing communication with the defensive 11.

“It’s a blessing being on that turf again. Being back in Memorial Stadium, having the fans out there. Especially my family, mom and dad came. It’s just a special experience,” says Hart. “Things can fall apart through communication, so that’s one of the first steps to having a successful play. We’re just building on that, and we’re going to keep doing that through Spring and we executed well. And we’re going to do it in the Fall as well.”

Hart and Tarique Barnes were the two starters at linebacker for the Spring game. They will look to replace the outgoing duo of Jake Hansen and Khalan Tolson.

