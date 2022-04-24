ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Wright Center opens new practice in the Poconos

By Andrea Warner
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HG8cf_0fIwt2QE00

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wright Center for Community Health Network celebrated a new practice opening in the Poconos on Sunday.

The North Pocono practice in Covington Township opened its doors to patients in the surrounding communities, offering healthcare, regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

Over 500 volunteers clean up community

At the ribbon-cutting and open house, the center provided COVID vaccines and test kits to people who came out. There were also crafts, music, and special giveaways.

Those with the center say they are ready and excited to begin serving the community.

“We look forward to getting to know the community better and all of its meaningful contributions that contribute to making the wright center stronger, and more effective in the delivery of our mission,” said Dr. Linda Thomas-Hemak, President, C.E.O., Wright Center for Community Health.

The North Pocono practice is the ninth facility in the Wright Center for Community Health’s Network. They will begin seeing patients Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

‘Team Beezy’ unveils new bee-themed sculpture in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ribbon cutting in downtown Wilkes-Barre was all the buzz this past weekend. The Leadership Northeast group called “Team Beezy” unveiled a new bee-themed sculpture and mural along South Main Street. The group undertook the project to make a positive impact on the community and help revitalize the downtown area. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area

The opening will not be for about two years, but a Jimmy Buffett-inspired Margaritaville resort is coming to Monroe County. The $1.3 billion project is at the site of the old Pocono Manor. Construction in Tobyhanna and Pocono townships may begin next year, with an opening in 2024, developers said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

University of Scranton hosts ‘Pet Therapy’

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds turned out at the University of Scranton Tuesday for some pet therapy. More than 50 dogs were brought in to help students at the university deal with the stress of academics, as finals begin in the coming weeks. University officials say pet therapy blends itself well with college life, […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

New public artworks creating a buzz in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There was a big celebration in Wilkes-Barre last weekend, with the unveiling of new interactive art pieces downtown. Grayson Rogers is adding some finishing touches to a mural on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre. He tried to finish it up by this past weekend for the mural's ribbon-cutting, but he says interest in his work from passersby has been a bit of a distraction.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Health
County
Lackawanna County, PA
City
Wright Township, PA
City
Covington Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lackawanna County, PA
Sports
WBRE

Hospital to purchase former Country Cupboard property

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Evangelical Community Hospital announced Wednesday it plans on buying the site of the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shop in Lewisburg. “We were immediately interested in the property when we discovered it would be available,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital. “It’s an excellent location and […]
LEWISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

70-bed drug-and-alcohol treatment center proposed for Schuylkill County

DELANO TWP., Pa. - A company that operates treatment centers for people with drug and alcohol addiction and other clients transitioning out of prison wants to build a center in MAJIC Industrial Park in Delano Township, Schuylkill County. Firetree Ltd., based in Williamsport, is proposing a one-story, 25,000-square-foot treatment center...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

The Smithsonian Comes To the Poconos

On Monday, April 11th, the Pocono Family YMCA became the temporary home of the "Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission," A seven-panel display highlighting the Apollo 11 mission, courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), the world's largest traveling exhibition service. This latest addition is one of several Smithsonian Exhibits that have popped up around the area.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Poconos#Insurance#Covid#C E O#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Route 611 set to reopen at the end of Spring

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An update to a story we’ve been tracking in the Poconos regarding a road closure that’s been putting a halt on local business. Detour and road closure signs remain in the Delaware Water Gap since the beginning of April when heavy rainfall caused damage to the slope and […]
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
Newswatch 16

Luzerne County church closes after 122 years

EXETER, Pa. — St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Exeter announced the closure on its website only two weeks ago. In a decree sent to Newswatch 16, the diocese sites a diminishing parish community mainly due to the death of elderly members. St. Cecilia's is a secondary church of St....
EXETER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
Newswatch 16

Go Joe 25: Joe Snedeker's charity bike ride for St. Joseph's Center taking shape

MOOSIC, Pa. — Announcement. WNEP-TV is proud to announce the Go Joe 25th Anniversary Bike Ride for St. Joseph's Center, Dunmore. Morning Meteorologist, Joe Snedeker, will once again take on the challenging streets and roads of northeastern and central Pennsylvania. You can help Joe make a difference in the lives of the children and young adults with severe mental and physical disabilities at St. Joe's.
MOOSIC, PA
Pocono Update

The Poconos Gear Up For Edwin Krawitz 5k Memorial Run

For the 39th year in a row, competitors gather to pay their respects to the late and great Edwin Krawitz. He was a U.S. veteran, a supporter of the NAACP, a lawyer held in high regard, and a long-distance runner. He was vigorous and energetic in whatever ventures he undertook. Many know he was passionate about physical health but may be unaware that he was the Godfather of fitness running.
WBRE

Rockin’ The River makes its return this summer

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County officials announced Wednesday morning the concert series will return along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre. The free concerts will be held on three Fridays in July. July 15, 22, and 29th. This year’s tribute bands include Billy Joel and The Beatles. “We are always trying to sprinkle in some […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

New Luzerne County Manager eager to get to work

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been some 9 months in the making but Luzerne County has a new manager and he says he’s ready to hit the ground running. Rany Robertson will take the reigns of county management in June and says he can’t wait to get started. Robertson tells us he is aware of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy