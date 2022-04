Andrey Rublev triumphs in Belgrade, giving himself the third tournament of the season in Belgrade. After Marseille and Dubai, the Russian raises a new trophy, winning against the host, Novak Djokovic. The final result is 6-2, (4) 6-7, 6-0 for the Russian: to condition the match was above all the physical condition of the world number one, bent double in the second set due to fatigue.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO