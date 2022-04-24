ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas mom scheduled for execution asks for pardon

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mother of 14 who was convicted of killing her 2-year-old...

Bear1010
3d ago

To this day it never Sirprises me how Murderers ask for Mercy when their time comes. Well how about the Victims feelings when he /she is being killed.?

Cowboy
3d ago

Why is everything about Race. It doesn’t matter what color you are wrong is wrong!! She killed he kid so she needs the same thing!!!

Marlowe E. Dearden
2d ago

what gets me is everybody and her say that she's innocent I shouldn't use the word everybody but a majority of people say she's innocent commute her sentence to life in prison if she's so innocent why would she want to spend life in prison I'd want to be exonerated and get the heck out of there she's not innocent they just want to spare her life

