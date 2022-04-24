ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Arrested For Easter Sunday Shooting On Franklin Blvd In Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was arrested for a shooting that took place on Easter Sunday, killing one person and injuring three others, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place on Franklin Boulevard and the man arrested was 31-year-old Tyrone Zeigler of Sacramento County for the murder of 33-year-old Robert Earl Daniel.

Deputies arrived at the area around 12:16 a.m. on Easter Sunday morning and found two adult men and one woman lying in the parking lot of a local business with gunshot wounds.

Deputies began performing life-saving measures while waiting for additional first responders. Unfortunately, one of the male victims was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later discovered that a fourth victim who had also been shot had been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries before law enforcement arrived.

Zeigler was well known to law enforcement and was on formal searchable probation when he was arrested.

He is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail and will appear in court on Tuesday to answer for his charges.

Comments / 8

kirk de ford
2d ago

Wow! another criminal out on the streets! Come on liberals let’s here about this incident 😉

Related
Larry Smith Convicted Of Murder In South Sacramento Shooting Of Frederick Gill

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — On Friday, Larry Smith was convicted by a jury of the second-degree murder of Frederick Gill with the use of a firearm as well as several other charges, said the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. The incident took place on December 8, 2019. Smith and Gill got into an argument and then Smith shot Gill eight times, killing Gill, the DA’s office says. Afterward, Smith left in Gill’s car, which he set fire to the following day. Minutes after burning the car, Smith was pulled over during a traffic stop by a CHP officer. The officer noticed Smith’s injuries, as well as a “mostly empty gas, can with no lid in the backseat of the car.” Additional evidence found at the scenes, as well as DNA evidence, and surveillance footage from nearby homes linked Smith to the crimes. In addition to second-degree murder, Smith was convicted of arson, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He faces a maximum sentence of 55-years-to-life in prison. Sentencing is set for June 24, 2022.
Sacramento Officer Arrested For Allegedly Secretly Recording Women In Intimate Settings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
18-Year-Old Arrested For Multiple Shootings In Modesto

MODESTO (CBS13) — An arrest was made in a string of random shootings that involved an 18-year-old in Modesto, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. Officers arrested James Ganjeh in the area of Albers Road for random shootings that took place in the east part of the county. Ganjeh was safely taken into custody Saturday around 10 p.m. at his residence. Ganjeh was accused of shooting at passing cars in the past few weeks along Dusty Lane and Milnes Road. Fortunately, no one was injured in any of these shootings. Initially, victims were unable to identify Ganjeh, however, Friday afternoon a victim was able to...
Detectives Arrest Suspect In Stockton Drive-By Shooting That Left 9-Year-Old Girl Hurt

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives have made an arrest in the drive-by shooting in Stockton that left a nine-year-old girl with injuries. The shooting happened back on April 2 along Van Gogh Lane. In that incident, a car pulled up beside the family’s car and started shooting. On April 20th, David Price, 39, was arrested in connection to the April 2nd shooting of a 9-year-old girl that occurred in the 2200 blk of Van Gough Ln. Price was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Citrus Heights. A total of five handguns were recovered. pic.twitter.com/kUA4GRTsqb — Stockton Police Dept...
Cory Croslow, Suspect In Manteca Big League Dreams Parking Lot Shooting, Kills Himself In Front Of Detectives

MANTECA (CBS13) — Cory Croslow, the man accused of shooting another man in the parking lot of Big League Dreams in Manteca shot and killed himself in front of police detectives. The shooting, which happened over the weekend, left one man in critical condition. Manteca police identified 42-year-old Stockton resident Cory Croslow as the suspect in Sunday’s shooting. A Ramey Warrant had been issued for Croslow, but his exact whereabouts were unknown. However, Manteca police say they got a tip on Tuesday morning that he was possibly seen near E. Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive in Stockton. Detectives got to the scene and a perimeter was set up. Croslow was soon spotted lying in an orchard near the area. As detectives tried to convince him to surrender, authorities say Croslow got up and committed suicide right in front of them. No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The Big League Dreams parking lot shooting still remains under investigation. Exactly why Croslow shot the victim is still unclear.
Elk Grove parents mourn killing of daughter and granddaughter

ELK GROVE, Calif. — While police recently arrested a man in Staten Island, New York under suspicion of a double killing in Alaska ― the news is causing deep pain for one family in Elk Grove. Jeri and Anthony White said their daughter, 35-year-old Raechyl Blackshear, had been...
Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
Family says 2 men killed in shooting were cousins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — “My baby’s name was Sergio Harris,” said Pamela Harris.  Pamela Harris was worried sick, waiting behind the yellow crime-scene tape since 2:30 in the morning Sunday. The panic and pain was visible on her face after 18 people were shot on K Street.  She believed her 38-year-old son, Sergio Harris, was […]
Stagg Stabbing Suspect Tried To Grab 2 Girls In Parking Lot Before Fatal Attack, Official Says

STOCKTON (CBS13) — New details have revealed that 52-year-old Anthony Gray allegedly tried to grab two girls in the Stagg High School parking lot before killing 15-year-old Alicia Reynaga. A school spokesperson reportedly told the Stockton Record that Gray allegedly tried to grab other girls before fatally stabbing Alycia Reynaga. Original Story: The man accused of fatally stabbing Stagg High School student Aliycia Reynaga on campus earlier this week was arraigned on murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Anthony Gray, 52 (credit: Stockton Police Department) Anthony Gray, 52, appeared in court for the first time since the stabbing that San...
‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
