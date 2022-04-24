Man Arrested For Easter Sunday Shooting On Franklin Blvd In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was arrested for a shooting that took place on Easter Sunday, killing one person and injuring three others, said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place on Franklin Boulevard and the man arrested was 31-year-old Tyrone Zeigler of Sacramento County for the murder of 33-year-old Robert Earl Daniel.

Deputies arrived at the area around 12:16 a.m. on Easter Sunday morning and found two adult men and one woman lying in the parking lot of a local business with gunshot wounds.

Deputies began performing life-saving measures while waiting for additional first responders. Unfortunately, one of the male victims was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later discovered that a fourth victim who had also been shot had been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries before law enforcement arrived.

Zeigler was well known to law enforcement and was on formal searchable probation when he was arrested.

He is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail and will appear in court on Tuesday to answer for his charges.