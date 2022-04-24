ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Reggie Miller Blasts Ben Simmons For Missing Game 4

By Jelani Scott
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTwgq_0fIwsgYY00

The Basketball Hall of Famer was not happy with the point guard, who has not played since last June.

Count Reggie Miller among those disappointed by the latest update concerning Ben Simmons.

The Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT analyst took to Twitter on Sunday to voice his displeasure with the injured Nets wingman after The Athletic reported Simmons would not play in Game 4 against the Celtics. Simmons, who has not played since last June, was widely expected to make his season debut on Monday night after making notable progress in his recovery from a back injury.

“Cmon MAN!!! Out for Game 4 when it was rumored you were going to make your debut. This dude has ZERO competitive [fire],” Miller tweeted. “… As small a chance as the Nets have to come back in this series, you still have KD and Kyrie, all you need is to win ONE game and take it from there.. #ManUp”

As Miller pointed out, Brooklyn faces a daunting 3–0 first-round series deficit after losing to Boston 109–103, in Game 3. The loss added to the mounting speculation regarding Simmons’ much-anticipated comeback, but the 25-year-old reportedly suffered a setback in the aftermath of Saturday night’s game.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team altered its plans after Simmons awoke with back soreness on Sunday, leading to the mutual decision to keep the former All-Star sidelined ahead of what could be the team’s last game of the season.

With Simmons officially ruled out for yet another matchup, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will again be asked to shoulder the bulk of the workload as the Nets look to keep their season alive.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 12

Merelenea Dozier
2d ago

Ben is weak minded.. that's why he wanted to go to Brooklyn to be with other weak minded individuals. you was practicing looking like a super star in practice, now all of a sudden y'all go down 3-0 you have back trouble again

Reply
5
Jughead Jughead
2d ago

Reggie is absolutely right!! Simmons us scared and has no heart!! only looking for free money and has no desire to play

Reply
3
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
FanSided

NBA insider: The Brooklyn Nets are already sick of Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets are “exasperated” by the Ben Simmons injury saga after the star guard was ruled out of Game 4 vs. the Celtics, per Brian Windhorst. Simmons has yet to suit up for Brooklyn. He’s been missing because of injury or some other issue all season. Still, there was hope he could give the Nets a boost in the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler reacts to Victor Oladipo’s playoff debut for Heat amid rumored problem

Jimmy Butler showed his appreciation for Victor Oladipo after the veteran guard made an impact in his 2022 playoff debut for the Miami Heat. With Kyle Lowry injured and out, Oladipo got the opportunity to play in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Sure enough, he made the most of the chance given to him and impressed in his 23 minutes on the floor. Dipo scored six points and recorded eight rebounds and four assist as Miami secured the 110-86 win.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Isiah Thomas Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Can’t Be Considered The Top Players In The NBA Anymore: “One Got Swept And One Didn’t Even Make The Play-In.”

For the first time in 15 years, both Kevin Durant and LeBron James will not be participating in the second round of the playoffs or higher. LeBron James and the Lakers had an abysmal season, as they missed the playoffs altogether. Whereas Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were absolutely dominated by the Boston Celtics in their first-round series, getting swept in 4 games and being the first team knocked out.
NBA
The Spun

Report: Why Steph Curry’s Parents Are Getting Divorced

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are currently playing Game 4 of their Western Conference first round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. In previous years, we’d be seeing Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya, sitting together in the stands of their son’s playoff game. But that doesn’t happen anymore.
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear

Charles Barkley isn’t the only member of the basketball media who isn’t buying Ben Simmons’ “back injury.”. On Sunday night’s “Inside the NBA,” Chuck had jokes when asked about the Nets star’s injury. Saying, “Well, if you sit on your ass all the time your back is probably gonna hurt,” while barely containing a smile.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Reggie Miller
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Makes His Future Plans Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets got shoved out of the NBA playoffs early when the Boston Celtics completed an opening-round sweep on Monday night. After getting eliminated by his old team, Kyrie Irving has a decision to make this offseason. Irving could decline a $36.5 million player option to sign a long-term...
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Tnt#Celtics#Kd#Espn#All Star
The Spun

Charles Barkley Blasts Kevin Durant: NBA World Reacts

Charles Barkley isn’t happy with how Kevin Durant has played for the Brooklyn Nets these last three games. The Nets are down 3-0 in their series against the Boston Celtics and face elimination on Monday night. Durant hasn’t been himself in this series. He finished Saturday night’s loss with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Complex

People Sound Off After Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Irving Would Use Russia Invading Ukraine as Excuse to Not Play

Stephen A. Smith prompted reactions once again on Monday after he suggested that Kyrie Irving would use Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an excuse to not play. Prior to Monday’s First Take, Smith promised to go off on the Brooklyn Nets following the team’s third consecutive defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics. “Honest to God I don’t know what I’m going to say this morning,” he tweeted. When the episode arrived, he directed some particularly questionable criticism at Irving, who he appeared to suggest would make up any excuse in order to skip a game.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

63K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy