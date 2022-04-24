ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Morello to miss Kentucky Derby due to foot injury

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WY1Wj_0fIwsen600

Morello will miss the upcoming Kentucky Derby due to a foot injury, trainer Steve Asmussen told reporters on Sunday.

Morello was injured in the Wood Memorial on April 9 when he hit the inside gate at the start. Morello, the favorite in the race, finished sixth.

“We’re going to back off of him,” Asmussen said at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. “The foot isn’t 100 percent. He blew the shoe in the Wood. I spoke with the partners, and just going to do what’s right by him, try to get some healthy foot growing out on him. He’s too good of a horse to not do everything you can for him.”

Pioneer of Medina is expected to replace Morello in the field for the May 7 race.

–Field Level Media

