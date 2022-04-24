ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chance The Rapper’s Nonprofit Distributes Meals In Chicago

By Brandee Sanders
NewsOne
NewsOne
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KqnXD_0fIwsQNo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bb79H_0fIwsQNo00

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

B eyond his music, lyricist Chance the Rapper is known for leading philanthropic efforts centered on supporting underserved communities within Chicago. In celebration of his birthday, the Grammy award-winning music artist—whose real name is Chancelor Bennett —distributed thousands of free meals in the city, People reported.

Bennett hosted a food giveaway on April 16 through his organization, SocialWorks , a nonprofit that interweaves arts education and civic engagement. SocialWorks strives to eradicate socioeconomic issues that cause homelessness and food insecurity. The organization also ensures youth from impoverished communities have access to mental wellness and academic resources.

SocialWorks teamed up with the Conscious Alliance , Taste for the Homeless , Gyrls In The Hood , Discover and Ben & Jerry’s for the effort. Acts of generosity like the one led by Bennett for his 29th birthday are needed as food insecurity remains an issue within the city of Chicago. Feeding America reported nearly half a million people in Cook County live in food-insecure households.

This social good project is just one of many impactful initiatives led by Bennett. In 2018, he pledged to donate $1 million to better Chicago’s mental health care resources. As part of his gift, six mental health care facilities in the Cook County area received grants. In the past, he’s made multi-million-dollar donations to Chicago Public Schools.

“I’m honored to make this donation to Chicago Public Schools Foundation and help cultivate Chicago creative minds,” he told the New York Times . “I’m committed to helping Chicago’s children have quality learning experiences that include the arts.”

SEE ALSO:

Chance The Rapper Donates $1 Million To Improve Chicago’s Mental Health Resources

Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public Schools

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZaUlw_0fIwsQNo00

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
WGN News

8 killed, 34 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least 42 people were shot this weekend in Chicago, with eight individuals succumbing to their injuries. Police are investigating the latest shooting of the weekend in Edgewater, where two people were injured during an altercation late Sunday night. Officials said three people were involved in an altercation in the 6000 block of […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chance The Rapper#Volunteers#Food Security#Arts Education#Chicago Public Schools#Charity#Gyrlsinthehood Discover#The Conscious Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
Chicago Public Radio

Meet Chicagoans who plan to apply for the city’s guaranteed income pilot

For Cheryse Singleton-Nobles, life these days feels like an unending struggle. “It feels like I’m running around in a circle a lot of times,” said the 49-year-old home day care owner in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Singleton-Nobles’ day care business, Cheryse’s Place, was hit hard during the first...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards available in this city

Residents of Chicago will be able to get $15o gas cards. The cards will be distributed through a lottery system. Do married couples have more tax benefits than single people?. 50,000 cards pre-loaded with $150 will be distributed throughout Chicago using a lottery system. If you want to apply, you can register starting April 27. Read more about it here.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy