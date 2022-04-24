ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after pedestrian struck and killed in Interbay

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
Pedestrian struck and killed in Interbay (WSDOT)

SEATTLE — A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he struck and killed a pedestrian in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police responded to the intersection of 15th Avenue West and Gilman Drive West just before 11 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a motorist hit a pedestrian.

Arriving officers found a man down in the roadway.

Seattle Fire Department medics were called to the scene, who later declared the pedestrian deceased.

Detectives with the SPD traffic collision investigation squad also responded to the scene.

They learned that the suspect was driving northbound on 15th Avenue West at a high rate of speed.

After he passed another vehicle just south of Gilman Drive West, he lost control of his car and drove up onto the sidewalk, where he struck the pedestrian.

The man remained at the scene after the fatal collision.

He was placed under arrest and processed for DUI.

He has been booked into the King County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide.

