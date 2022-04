Police in Washington D.C. say the suspect who shot and injured four people on Friday afternoon, died of an apparent suicide. Chief Robert Contee said they were not looking for another suspect. On social media, DC Metropolitan police say they found the suspect deceased in a fifth floor apartment near Connecticut Ave. and Van Ness St. N.W., along with several firearms – including multiple rounds of ammunition, long guns and handguns.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO