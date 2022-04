FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating after three people were shot in the city of Flint. On Sunday, April 24 at 3:29 p.m., officers from Flint Police Department were sent to the 1000 block of E. Foss Avenue for the incident. According to the initial investigation, three people were...

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO