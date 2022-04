According to director James Gunn, filming is almost complete on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The much-anticipated third chapter in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is due out in 2023, with Gunn announcing that one of the many noteworthy things about the film is it broke the world record for "the most makeup appliances created for a single production," a record previously held by The Grinch. Gunn, along with the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast, have kept fans updated on the production through their social media accounts. The latest piece of news reveals exactly how many days are left for filming.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO