‘Beauty and the Beast’ Portrait Pin Dances into Disney California Adventure

Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris, shared a new look at Avengers Campus, set to open this summer at Walt Disney Studios Park. Rafalski wrote on Instagram, “I just came back from the Avengers Campus site and let me tell you, it’s really coming together! My management team and I met up with [Walt Disney Imagineering] Marvel Portfolio Creative Executive Scot Drake as well as other Imagineers from Paris and beyond who gave us the latest on the Avengers’ next recruitment center. I hope you’re getting ready, because this summer a new chapter of the Marvel multiverse will come to life and we’re counting on YOU to release your inner super powers!”

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO