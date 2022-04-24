ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

‘Beauty and the Beast’ Portrait Pin Dances into Disney California Adventure

By Spencer Lloyd
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you’re looking for something to commemorate everyone’s favorite tale as old as time, look no further than a...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Filming Begins on Disney+ Original Series “The Muppets Mayhem”

The cameras are rolling and the Electric Mayhem are ready for their moment in the spotlight as filming has begun on the upcoming Disney+ Original Series “The Muppets Mayhem.”. Last night, series co-creator Jeff Yorkes announced the start of filming on Twitter. Muppet performer Matt Vogel, who performs characters...
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

More Rockwork Added to Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ at EPCOT

Yesterday, we caught a glimpse of the first rockwork at Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana” in EPCOT. Today, the construction site has been expanded and more rockwork added. The steel tower constructed a week ago remains bare. This construction site also encompasses Dreamer’s Point, which will house...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Beauty And The Beast#Dances#Julius Katz Sons#Disneyland News#Wdwnt
WDW News Today

Bad Bunny to Star as El Muerto in New Sony Spider-Man Spinoff

Sony has just announced a new Spider-Man spinoff centering around El Muerto. The titular character will be played by music artist Bad Bunny. The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will play Juan-Carlos Sanchez, also known as the obscure hero El Muerto. The reluctant Sanchez inherits the title from his father and is helped by Spider-Man when confronted by his past. Both Bad Bunny and Juan-Carlos Sanches have backgrounds in wrestling.
MOVIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WDW News Today

New Poster and Trailer for Disney+ ‘Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers’ Film

Disney has released a new poster and trailer for the upcoming “Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers” film. The poster features Chip and Dale walking away from an explosion. Watch the trailer below. The film will be streaming on Disney+ starting May 20. The movie combines several different...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Work Begins on First Storyliving by Disney Community in California

Walt Disney Imagineers and executives gathered in Rancho Mirage, California, yesterday for the groundbreaking of the first Storyliving by Disney community. This new series of neighborhoods is intended to “inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives.”. The Walt...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
WDW News Today

Original ‘Avatar’ Returning to Theaters With Remastered Picture and Audio

The original 2009 “Avatar” film will be returning to theaters on September 23, with remastered picture and audio. This is just a couple of months before “Avatar The Way of Water” is released in December. The sequel’s title and information about the trailer was announced at CinemaCon today.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

New Rainbow Winnie the Pooh Mug Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new rainbow-patterned Winnie the Pooh mug is now available at Disneyland Resort. It goes with other Winnie the Pooh kitchenware recently released, and we found it in Pooh Corner. Winnie the Pooh Mug – $14.99.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

First Look at Backwards Launch of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

UPDATE: The video has now been made private. Instagram user David Montoy Buenfil shared a video of the beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, including the backwards launch. David has since deleted his post. The video included the various Guardians talking to guests, a glimpse of villain Eson,...
VIDEO GAMES
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Fourth of July Fireworks Returning to Walt Disney World

Special Fourth of July fireworks did not return to Walt Disney World in 2020 or 2021, but it’s possible we will see them back this year. The Magic Kingdom calendar for July currently does not list “Disney Enchantment” on the evenings of July 3 and 4. The schedule is left blank instead. “Disney Enchantment” is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. on other nights that month.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Animator Says Studio Will Bring Back 2D Hand-Drawn Animation

In an interview with IndieWire, Disney animator Eric Goldberg said that Walt Disney Animation Studios will be returning to 2D animation soon. The last feature-length 2D animated film from Disney was “Winnie the Pooh” in 2011, though several short films and sequences have used 2D animation since then. For example, Maui’s tattoos in “Moana” were 2D animated in a sequence supervised by Goldberg.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

New Look Inside Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris

Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris, shared a new look at Avengers Campus, set to open this summer at Walt Disney Studios Park. Rafalski wrote on Instagram, “I just came back from the Avengers Campus site and let me tell you, it’s really coming together! My management team and I met up with [Walt Disney Imagineering] Marvel Portfolio Creative Executive Scot Drake as well as other Imagineers from Paris and beyond who gave us the latest on the Avengers’ next recruitment center. I hope you’re getting ready, because this summer a new chapter of the Marvel multiverse will come to life and we’re counting on YOU to release your inner super powers!”
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Limited Release MuppetVision 3D Wishables Plush Arrive at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Limited release MuppetVision 3D Wishables plush are now available at Walt Disney World, after first arriving at Disneyland Resort. Like other Wishables releases, there is a mystery bag with one plush inside and a non-mystery plush available.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy