Kellyanne Conway, former adviser to President Donald Trump, to speak at UW-Whitewater

By Adams Publishing Group staff
 2 days ago

WHITEWATER

Kellyanne Conway, senior consultant for President Donald Trump from 2017-20, is scheduled to speak at UW-Whitewater on Wednesday.

Conway is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. in Hyland Hall, 809 W. Starin Road. The UW-Whitewater College Republicans, in partnership with Young America’s Foundation, announced Conway’s scheduled appearance in Whitewater. The website wisgop.org also has listed the event in Whitewater.

The title of Conway’s presentation is “Trump Brought Peace, Biden Brings Chaos: Navigating a Divided America.” Her lecture is part of the Robert and Patricia Herbold Lecture Series.

Before joining the Trump administration, Conway was campaign manager for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. She was appointed campaign manager in August 2016 after Paul Manafort resigned from that position. Conway was the first woman to manage a successful U.S. presidential campaign.

She has previously held roles as campaign manager and strategist in the Republican Party, and was formerly president and CEO of the polling company WomanTrend.

The event at UW-Whitewater is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Seating will be available on a first-come, first served basis.

