Jimmy Stops By ‘Lawrence Jones Cross Country’ To Discuss A New Poll About Singles Wanting To ‘Date Up’

A WOMAN has claimed she got very creative when it came to getting revenge on her ex who cheated on her. TikTok user @kykynicolee uploaded a video saying how she posed as a recruiter and put her love rat partner through a gruelling month-long job interview - before rejecting him.
Maya Vander revealed she contracted coronavirus, following the taping of the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion and a flight to Florida on Sunday. While revealing her symptoms have ranged from body aches to feeling ill, according to TMZ, 39-year-old reality star quickly filled her castmates in on her positive test as she may have exposed them at the reunion.
Comments / 0