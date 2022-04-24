ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, PA

PA Man Slams Into House, Utility Pole In Hit-Run: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 2 days ago
Kyle Rissell Photo Credit: East Calico Township police

A 30-year-old Pennsylvania man hit a utility pole and a home— with people inside— and then sped off, police say.

Kyle M. Rissel, of Denver, veered off the road in the 800 block of South Ridge Road around 11:15 p.m. on Apr. 14, East Cocalico Township police state in the department’s release.

When he exited the roadway he hit a utility pole, and struck the occupied home, before driving off, according to the police.

His vehicle was later discovered parked in Denver Borough and he was sent a summons to appear in District Court, the release shows.

“The home's foundation was damaged as a result of the crash, and thankfully, no occupants were injured,” police say.

He was charged with Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Property and another summary traffic violation, according to police and court records.

The previous month he was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after a breath test indicated his blood alcohol concentration was .175% the state limit is .08%.

Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

PA Dad Abused 3-Month-Old Causing Swollen Brain, Cut Eye: Report

A Pennsylvania dad assaulted his infant son causing facial bruises and brain swelling, then lied about how the injuries were suffered, Lancaster Online reports citing police and related paperwork.Raydel Montero-Rico, 22, of Lancaster, only took the infant to a hospital in Hershey after the child’s …
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
