PA Man Slams Into House, Utility Pole In Hit-Run: Police

Kyle Rissell Photo Credit: East Calico Township police

A 30-year-old Pennsylvania man hit a utility pole and a home— with people inside— and then sped off, police say.

Kyle M. Rissel, of Denver, veered off the road in the 800 block of South Ridge Road around 11:15 p.m. on Apr. 14, East Cocalico Township police state in the department’s release.

When he exited the roadway he hit a utility pole, and struck the occupied home, before driving off, according to the police.

His vehicle was later discovered parked in Denver Borough and he was sent a summons to appear in District Court, the release shows.

“The home's foundation was damaged as a result of the crash, and thankfully, no occupants were injured,” police say.

He was charged with Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Property and another summary traffic violation, according to police and court records.

The previous month he was charged with two counts of driving under the influence after a breath test indicated his blood alcohol concentration was .175% the state limit is .08%.

