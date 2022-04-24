ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

ARPA fund session set for Lubbock County small businesses, non-profits

By Special to the Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
Lubbock County has $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for small businesses and non-profit organizations with less than one hundred employees.

Learn how to apply during a free information session from 3-4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25, at the Texas Tech Innovation Hub at Research Park, 3911 4th Street.

The company that created the Lubbock County ARPA application and reviews all claims will guide you through the process and answer questions.

Go to lubbockarpa.com and apply to see how much your business is eligible for through the tax-free grant.

For more information regarding upcoming events please follow the Chamber on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock community news in brief

Covenant Medical Group and Grace Clinic will host a job fair at the CMG Administration Building, 2215 Nashville Ave., from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Positions include: Billings and collection representative, claims processing and billing representative, payment posting and credit representative, clinical radiology technician, patient access representative, certified medical assistant, clinical licensed vocational nurses, clinical registered nurse, exercise physiologist and phlebotomist.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Our view: Tray Payne gets our endorsement for Lubbock mayor

For the first time since 2016, Lubbock will have a new mayor after Dan Pope announced that he would not seek a fourth term. Looking to fill that significant void are five candidates. During March, each of the five agreed to sit down with the A-J Editorial Board to discuss their philosophies around some of the most pressing issues facing the city. Each meeting lasted approximately one hour and informed our endorsement process.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Our view: Meaningful property tax reform a challenge for Texas

     The signs of spring once again are in the air: milder temperatures, increased outdoor activities and rampant property appraisal sticker shock.       The bad news began arriving on local doorsteps a few weeks ago with most homeowners seeing steep increases in their property valuations, which in turn can lead to larger property tax bills. According to officials with the Lubbock Central Appraisal District, the median increase this year is approximately 16%, significantly larger than most years. ...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

