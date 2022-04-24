Report: Bears WR Byron Pringle arrested for reckless driving, suspended license

(670 The Score) Bears receiver Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday on charges of reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, TMZ reported.

Pringle was observed doing donuts with his sports car in Pasco County, Florida. Pringle's child was in the car with him, according to the report . When authorities ran his driver's license, they found it was suspended.

Pringle was taken to the Pasco County jail Saturday evening. The Bears hadn't issued comment as of Sunday evening.

The Bears signed Pringle to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million on March 20. He was present last week with the team during voluntary minicamp at Halas Hall.

An undrafted free agent to the Chiefs, Pringle spent the last four years in Kansas City.