Raleigh County, WV

Gregory's Web for April 24

By Ron Gregory
 2 days ago
There doesn’t seem to be any group or individual expert who counts incumbent Republican Margitta Mazzochi as a winner in the Southern coalfields this time around. I surely don’t.

By all measures, Mazzochi is going to lose big to lifelong district resident Jill Lambert-Barker in the May Republican primary. Lambert-Barker has the luxury of not one, but two iconic Southern West Virginia surnames.

Mazzochi has proven to be a rogue vote in the super-majority and seems to be receiving little support from the community. If this isn’t a landslide, most of us have got it all wrong.

There remain questions about Case Poling, who lost in 2020 to Chris Toney and is running against him this time around for a House seat.

Poling is a student at Virginia Tech and aside from a losing bid in 2020 against Toney, he is a political novice. He previously managed a Democrat from the NRA and has been a supporter of Mark Harris and Senator Rollan Roberts’s bid to control the Republican party in Raleigh County. Poling has proven he can raise money in this primary, but Toney is very well-liked in district.

I’d still give the bid to Toney.

It only takes once-in-a-decade hospitalizations to confirm my reverence for Rev. Jimmy Swaggert.

Nine years ago I chronicled the new (at least to me) Sonlife Broadcasting Network and how I enjoyed Swaggart’s preaching. I said he might then be the best gospel singer of all time.

Plowing through his eighties, he still likely is number one.

Like all of us, Swaggarf has sinned and come short of the glory of God.

But imperfection in the flesh does not take away the spirit filled speaking or singing that comes from his lips.

I watch Swaggart himself almost constantly when I’m hospitalized.

I have pointed out, however, that Jill Swaggart, married to his grandson Gabriel, is something sweet to look at.

Give it to Wood County Chair Rob Cornelius for once again telling the truth and calling it as it is.

Cornelius has warned Wood GOP voters that one candidate for House of Delegates does not meet the legal qualifications.

It seems that Robert Fehrenbacher as a Republican for the new 11th House District seat is exaggerating the length of time he’s been a Republican. Exaggerating can be hardened to lying. He simply has not been a Republican long enough to be nominated.

Let’s see how Chair Mark Harris and the GOP brass handle this hot potato.

Ron Gregory is a political columnist and reporter for LOOTPRESS. Contact him at 304-533-5185; ronjgregory@gmail.com; or PO Box 20297; Charleston, WV 25362. Anonymity is guaranteed.

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

