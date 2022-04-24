ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heflin, AL

1 killed, 1 injured in Heflin crash

By Austin Franklin
 2 days ago

HEFLIN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One woman was killed and another was injured in a crash in Heflin on April 18.

According to Heflin Police, the head-on collision happened around 6:15 PM on Hwy 9 at Bennett Flats. Officers arrived on scene to find both vehicles involved in the crash on fire.

One woman died as a result of the crash. Her identity is unknown at this time.

The other victim was trapped inside their vehicle when officers arrived and they were able to extract her. She was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries but is currently stable.

Stefanie Murphy Walker
2d ago

it wasn't a women who passed away his name was scott and he was a wonderful and loving son, brother and friend . To know Scott was to love him. he was my best freinds brother and we are all devestated

