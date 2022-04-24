ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Man struck, killed crossing Louisiana highway in wheelchair

SLIDELL, La. (AP) —A man died after he was struck by a car while trying to cross a highway in a wheelchair.

According to State Police , the crash happened in St. Tammany Parish on a darkened stretch of U.S. 11 shortly after midnight Friday.

Police said the unidentified victim was using a motorized wheelchair crossing the highway when a car traveling northbound struck him.

He was transported to a hospital where he died, police said.

Police did not say whether or not any charges were being filed against the driver.

