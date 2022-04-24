Man struck, killed crossing Louisiana highway in wheelchair
SLIDELL, La. (AP) —A man died after he was struck by a car while trying to cross a highway in a wheelchair.
According to State Police , the crash happened in St. Tammany Parish on a darkened stretch of U.S. 11 shortly after midnight Friday.Lafayette toddler dies from gunshot wound
Police said the unidentified victim was using a motorized wheelchair crossing the highway when a car traveling northbound struck him.
He was transported to a hospital where he died, police said.
Police did not say whether or not any charges were being filed against the driver.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 9