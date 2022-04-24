ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Spring means more bikes hitting the streets

WCAX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont's largest career fair set to take on resumes this Tuesday. Vermonters in the market for a new job may...

www.wcax.com

Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Enormous River Monster Pulled in Maine

As a kid, I was always skittish when swimming in lakes or rivers. Snapping turtles were a small threat. Large fish were slightly unsettling. The crazy idea or fairytale-like concept of river monsters was what really got to me. River "monsters" are not real; however, there are some massive fish...
MAINE STATE
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Cars
WNAW

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Maine island, home for sale for $339K ... with a catch

ADDISON, Maine — A New England island along with the home that's on is up for sale for the bargain basement price of $339,000. Duck Ledges Island is located northeast of Bar Harbor along the coast of Maine, and features unobstructed views of the Gulf of Maine. "There is...
WCAX

Vermont Maple Festival draws a large crowd

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Albans saw a weekend full of maple activities. The Vermont Maple Festival returned this weekend after two years due to the pandemic. On Sunday, the parade took place along Main Street. Candy was certainly not in short supply, with almost every float handing out...
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT
WCAX

MiVT: Hillcrest Chairs

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - Richard Ducharme was born and raised on a chunk of land in Cabot. He’s never left, except to serve in Vietnam. “Little piece of heaven on top of this hill, that’s why it’s Hillcrest, so... there you go,” Ducharme said. He knows,...
CABOT, VT
Seacoast Current

This Weekend: Spend a Whimsical Afternoon in Massachusetts With Fairies in an Enchanted Forest on Pettengill Farm

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's been two years since we could wander through lush grounds and an enchanted forest in Salisbury, Massachusetts. I'm talking about the sixth annual Fairy Gnome Discovery Walk at the historic Pettengill Farm.
SALISBURY, MA
WCAX

Tractor-trailer creates I-89 backups Wednesday morning

Dozens of University of Vermont students say they’ll be camping out on the UVM Green until university staff has a fair contract. Hochul touts $221 billion budget during North County visit. Updated: 7 hours ago. New York Governor Kathy Hochul was in Plattsburgh Town Tuesday to discuss the state’s...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Lake Monsters ticket sales begin

People over 65 are at higher risk of being hurt or killed in a car crash. Last year, nearly 20% of injuries and 17% of deaths on Vermont roads were seniors. How a Vermont community hopes to go big with its book club. Updated: 23 minutes ago. Bridgeside Books in...
BURLINGTON, VT
New Britain Herald

Lake Compounce going cashless this season

BRISTOL – In line with a trend crossing several amusement parks and entertainment-centered facilities across the country, Lake Compounce will be going cashless this season. “Cashless will begin opening day, April 30,” said Lake Compounce Marketing Director Lynsey Winters.”We’ll have cash-to-card kiosks located throughout the park and they’re free to use for guests.”
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Car wash kicks off Mum Fest fundraising

BRISTOL – The community is looking forward to the 2022 Mum Festival, donating to the event during a car wash fundraiser over the weekend. Festival volunteers with the Bristol Exchange Club collected about $200 at the Sno-White Car Wash on Rt. 6 Sunday, a small chunk of what it takes to put on the three-day event, set for Sept. 23-25.
BRISTOL, CT
WUPE

Know When You Can Mow in Massachusetts!

Spring is here, grass is beginning to grow, and before you know it people will be out mowing lawns. I remember when I lived in Pittsfield, I was woken up once by a neighbor mowing his lawn. I looked at the clock and saw that it was around 6:30am. First I swore. Then I tried to get back to sleep. And then I started wondering if there were rules about mowing your lawn too early (or too late). Obviously during the summer it gets real hot, and most people don’t want to be mowing lawns in the scorching afternoon sun, so the coolest times to mow are early or late in the day. But, are there rules about how early or late you can do it?
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCAX

Garage fire impacts two St. Albans Town businesses

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to someone nearby, two St. Albans businesses weren’t totally destroyed in a fire. According to the St. Albans Town Fire Department, crews were alerted just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday to a structure fire on Beauregard Drive, just off Lake Street. The garage housed...
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT

