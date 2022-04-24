Byron Buxton swats a walk-off three-run homer to lift Twins over White Sox 6-4

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
LINE: White Sox -178, Royals +154; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to end their eight-game skid when they play the Kansas City Royals. Chicago has a 6-10 record overall and a 4-3 record at home. The White Sox are 2-6 in games when they have allowed a home run.
ATLANTA (AP) — Travis Demeritte hit his first big league homer in nearly three years and made an impressive catch to back another strong outing by Max Fried, giving the Atlanta Braves a much-needed 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night. The World Series champions won for...
LINE: Blue Jays -143, Red Sox +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox trying to extend a three-game home winning streak. Toronto has a 12-6 record overall and a 6-2 record at home. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .252, the best team batting average in the AL.
LINE: Braves -204, Cubs +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta has an 8-10 record overall and a 5-6 record at home. The Braves are 5-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.
LINE: Yankees -256, Orioles +213; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. New York has gone 7-3 in home games and 10-6 overall. The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314. Baltimore is...
LINE: Phillies -220, Rockies +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 2-0. Philadelphia is 8-10 overall and 6-5 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, the third-best team batting average in MLB play. Colorado is 6-4 at...
LINE: Giants -145, Athletics +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak. San Francisco has a 5-2 record in home games and a 13-5 record overall. The Giants are 8-0 in games when they...
LINE: Padres -176, Reds +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Cincinnati has a 1-5 record in home games and a 3-14 record overall. The Reds are 0-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association are allowing teams to have an additional pitcher for most of May. MLB and the union said Tuesday that teams may carry as many as 14 pitchers from May 2-29, a change the league said was “for player health purposes."
LINE: Mets -119, Cardinals -101; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis is 3-3 in home games and 9-7 overall. The Cardinals have gone 2-1 in games...
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Pitchers who throw harder strike out more batters. That has been a core tenant of pitching since before Walter Johnson started blowing heaters by fools in the dead-ball days. The guy with the most K’s in MLB history? Nolan Ryan, who reportedly threw somewhat hard.
The New York Mets' hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over when reliever Yoan López threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado's head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado's ejection in the St. Louis Cardinals' 10-5 victory
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles would rather avoid calling what he has done with his team’s roster a rebuild. Whether he likes calling it constructing a team or a rebuild, the Bears are heading into Poles’ first NFL draft badly in need of players and short on draft picks.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year contract option on Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White, who has 15 sacks, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries over three NFL seasons. The Bucs announced the expected move on Wednesday. White, who signed a four-year,...
