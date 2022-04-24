ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Byron Buxton swats a walk-off three-run homer to lift Twins over White Sox 6-4

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleByron Buxton's walk-off three-run home run gave the...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

White Sox head into matchup with the Royals on losing streak

LINE: White Sox -178, Royals +154; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to end their eight-game skid when they play the Kansas City Royals. Chicago has a 6-10 record overall and a 4-3 record at home. The White Sox are 2-6 in games when they have allowed a home run.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Demeritte, Fried lead Braves to needed win, 3-1 over Cubs

ATLANTA (AP) — Travis Demeritte hit his first big league homer in nearly three years and made an impressive catch to back another strong outing by Max Fried, giving the Atlanta Braves a much-needed 3-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night. The World Series champions won for...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Blue Jays try to keep home win streak going, host the Red Sox

LINE: Blue Jays -143, Red Sox +122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox trying to extend a three-game home winning streak. Toronto has a 12-6 record overall and a 6-2 record at home. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .252, the best team batting average in the AL.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, MN
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
FOX Sports

Braves face the Cubs leading series 1-0

LINE: Braves -204, Cubs +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta has an 8-10 record overall and a 5-6 record at home. The Braves are 5-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Yankees start 3-game series at home against the Orioles

LINE: Yankees -256, Orioles +213; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles to start a three-game series. New York has gone 7-3 in home games and 10-6 overall. The Yankees have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314. Baltimore is...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Phillies face the Rockies with 2-0 series lead

LINE: Phillies -220, Rockies +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 2-0. Philadelphia is 8-10 overall and 6-5 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, the third-best team batting average in MLB play. Colorado is 6-4 at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Giants host the Athletics on 3-game home win streak

LINE: Giants -145, Athletics +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak. San Francisco has a 5-2 record in home games and a 13-5 record overall. The Giants are 8-0 in games when they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Byron Buxton
FOX Sports

Padres play the Reds leading series 1-0

LINE: Padres -176, Reds +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. Cincinnati has a 1-5 record in home games and a 3-14 record overall. The Reds are 0-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

MLB teams allowed to carry 14 pitchers through May 29

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' association are allowing teams to have an additional pitcher for most of May. MLB and the union said Tuesday that teams may carry as many as 14 pitchers from May 2-29, a change the league said was “for player health purposes."
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swats#The Chicago White Sox
FOX Sports

Bears GM Ryan Poles interested in acquiring more draft picks

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles would rather avoid calling what he has done with his team’s roster a rebuild. Whether he likes calling it constructing a team or a rebuild, the Bears are heading into Poles’ first NFL draft badly in need of players and short on draft picks.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Bucs, as expected, pick up 5th-year option on LB Devin White

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year contract option on Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White, who has 15 sacks, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries over three NFL seasons. The Bucs announced the expected move on Wednesday. White, who signed a four-year,...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy