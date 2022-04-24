ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Median work starts on Hwy 40 Monday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork starts Monday in the medians along Highway 40, from Old Fish Creek Falls Road to Anglers Drive. Angela Cosby is heading up the project for the City of Steamboat Springs. Expect closures of the inside lane both eastbound and westbound during work hours from 7 a.m. to 7...

ABC4

Roads to and through Cedar Breaks to open April 28

BRIAN HEAD, Utah (ABC4) – The roads to and through Cedar Breaks National Monument will officially open on April 28. According to representatives of Cedar Breaks, the roads are opening earlier than usual this year due to a limited snowpack and hard work put in by the Utah Department of Transportation. Despite the early opening, […]
BRIAN HEAD, UT
KRQE News 13

Multi-day evacuation drill being held in La Plata County

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The La Plata County Office of Emergency Management will hold a multi-day evacuation drill starting Wednesday, April 27 through Saturday, April 30. The drill is for preparing residents and responding agencies in the event of a wildfire or other emergency. During the multi-day drill county officials will test different different evacuation route […]
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
