World No. 2 Jon Rahm returns to the PGA Tour for the first time since finishing 27th in the Masters when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, which begins on Thursday at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico. The reigning U.S. Open champion has seven top-25 and four top-10 finishes this year, but he hasn't won since prevailing in the Open at Torrey Pines in June. Rahm has been installed as the 5-1 betting favorite in the latest Mexico Open odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Three players – two-time Tour winner Tony Finau, former U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland and Abraham Ancer, who grew up in Mexico – are the co-second choices in the 132-player Mexico Open field, at 20-1.

1 DAY AGO