Photos-Baseball: Villanova Wildcats @ UConn Huskies - 4/24/22

The perhaps on-again rivalry between the UConn men’s basketball team and Providence has some added juice. Corey Floyd Jr., the guard who redshirted this season with the Huskies, announced Sunday he was transferring to join the neighboring Friars. The 6-foot-4 Floyd was one of four Huskies who entered the...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another Buffalo women’s basketball player will join Felisha Legette-Jack at Syracuse. On Tuesday, Legette-Jack received a commitment from her former star guard Dyaisha Fair, who announced that she would follow her coach and transfer to Syracuse. She announced her destination on Twitter. Fair revealed her...
James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett has died. In a joint statement on Tuesday, James Madison president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne shared the news that Bernett has died at the age of 20. No cause of death has been revealed. Bernett was a star catcher who was...
STONINGTON — Longtime Stonington High tennis coach George Crouse will receive a Gold Key Award from the Connecticut Sports Media Alliance on Oct. 16 during a dinner at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington. Crouse has coached both girls and boys tennis at the school. Crouse compiled a record...
