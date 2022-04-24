ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

Photos-Baseball: Villanova Wildcats @ UConn Huskies - 4/24/22

By Ian Bethune
theuconnblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasey Dana’s sacrifice fly scored David Smith to give...

www.theuconnblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

UConn's Floyd headed to Providence

The perhaps on-again rivalry between the UConn men’s basketball team and Providence has some added juice. Corey Floyd Jr., the guard who redshirted this season with the Huskies, announced Sunday he was transferring to join the neighboring Friars. The 6-foot-4 Floyd was one of four Huskies who entered the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Westerly Sun

Tennis: Stonington coach George Crouse to receive Gold Key Award

STONINGTON — Longtime Stonington High tennis coach George Crouse will receive a Gold Key Award from the Connecticut Sports Media Alliance on Oct. 16 during a dinner at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington. Crouse has coached both girls and boys tennis at the school. Crouse compiled a record...
STONINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy