Syracuse, NY

Richie Moran, who led Cornell to three NCAA lacrosse titles, passes away

By Erik Columbia
 2 days ago

(WSYR-TV) — Cornell lacrosse legend, Richie Moran, has died at the age of 85, the university has announced.

“The greatest of ambassadors of Cornell Men’s Lacrosse, Cornell University, and the Ithaca community. The world of lacrosse, and all of us, mourns the loss of legendary coach and mentor Richie Moran. Coach passed away early this afternoon. We’ll miss him forever,” the university tweeted out .

Moran, who passed away on Sunday, led the Big Red Men’s Lacrosse program from 1969-97 and won three national championships (1971, 1976 and 1977). The Big Red’s dominance during the late 1970s saw Moran’s teams win 42 straight games, an NCAA Division 1 record to this day.

Former Syracuse men’s lacrosse head coach, Roy Simmons, Jr., who was longtime friends and foes with Moran shared his thoughts on Moran with NewsChannel 9 the day after Moran’s passing. You can listen to what he had to say in the video player below:

Prior to his time at Cornell, Moran played one season at Cortland before transferring to Maryland where he won a national championship in 1959.

Moran is survived by his wife Pat, as well as three children: Kevin, Jennifer and Kathy. No information about services has been announced.

