Bradford, OH

3 adults, 1 juvenile taken to hospital after crash on OH-721 in Bradford

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
BRADFORD — Four people were seriously hurt after an SUV pulled in front of two motorcycles on Sugar Grove Road causing a crash Sunday night.

The SUV driver was going west on Sugar Grove-Circle Hill Road when she attempted to make a left turn and pulled in front of the two motorcycles that were going east on the same road, according to a crash report.

The four people who were on the motorcycles were thrown from their seats.

Two medical helicopters took three people, including Thomas Treon, Kory Stidham and Riley Crawford, to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

News Center 7 checked Monday afternoon. Treon, 39, of Arcanum, and Crawford, 13, of Piqua, remain in serious condition. Stidham, 34, of Piqua, is in fair condition, according to a Miami Valley Hospital spokesperson.

A medic transported Danielle Wackler, 34, of Piqua, to Upper Valley Medical Center, with suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash.

Video from the scene shows heavy damage to the side and front of an SUV and two motorcycles on the ground.

We will update this story as learning more.

