ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Body of person with gunshot wound dropped off at Grady hospital, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RiBuA_0fIwmrfD00
Grady Memorial Hospital

Atlanta police investigators are trying to find out who dropped off a dead body with a gunshot wound at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police responded to a call for a person shot at Grady on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found out a dead gunshot victim had ben dropped off by an unknown person.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the identity of the victim would be determined at an autopsy.

No information about a suspect has been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Related
11Alive

Police: These three people may have witnessed a mother shot dead in East Point

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are looking for three people they said may have seen a young mother get shot and killed in East Point last week. Tanasia Conwell was gunned down in front of her children at a recording studio on Nabell Avenue Friday evening around 6 p.m. Police said Monday the 26-year-old mother of three children — ages three, five, and seven — was taken to the hospital where she later died.
EAST POINT, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Grady Hospital#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nashville News Hub

Man claims that doctors and staff knowingly subjected him to inhumane conditions and denied him prescribed medical treatments ultimately requiring him to have his right leg amputated, lawsuit

The 27-year-old man has filed a lawsuit against the jail and medical officials after he claims a lack of proper medical treatment led to him having his right leg amputated below the knee. His attorney said that the jail and medical officials didn’t gave her client a handicap-accessible cell, took away his orthopedic shoes, cane, wheelchair, and crutches – forcing him to put weight on the bad foot. The man claims he was routinely denied standard medical care, prescribed medical devices, outside treatment, and other deprivations for a year ultimately requiring him to have a right below the knee amputation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
139K+
Followers
101K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy