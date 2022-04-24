ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society celebrate release of 1950 Census data

By Lily Dallow
 2 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Sunday, the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society celebrated the April 1 release of 1950 Federal Census data with a 1950s-themed costume event and open house.

The free event took place at the Sahyun Genealogical Library in Santa Barbara and featured free food, treats from the 50s, games, a photo display and memorabilia from the mid-century.

PC: Kyle Dent / KEYT

The Genealogical Society provided the following information about why this release of information is a cause to celebrate:

The release of the 1950s census data is to genealogy what the appearance of a comet is to astronomers.

The U.S. Census is taken only every 10 years, and the information is kept under lock and key for privacy reasons for 72 years.

The 1950 census asked 20 general questions; additional questions were asked of six people on each sheet whose name fell on a highlighted line labeled “Sample.”

These additional questions provide genealogists valuable information about their family members, including income, occupation, and military service.

Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society

Click here to learn more about the event and the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society.

PC: Kyle Dent / KEYT

