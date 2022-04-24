What people love about the 'The Loop'

On Friday, USA Today awarded The Chuck Huckleberry Loop the title of "Best Recreational Trail" for a second year in a row.

All across southern Arizona and beyond people come to ride their bikes, walk, or even rollerblade along the 53.9-mile path.

"I think it's one of the best things in the city and county," Peter Mathieu, who was riding his bike on Sunday morning, said.

When the weather is nice, the loop is one of the busiest spots in town.

"I try to be out here at least once a week and if it's a good week you know two or three times a week," Mathieu said.

Some come from out of town to experience Tucson's trails.

"So, we come down here and the loop is perfect to start as a warm up," Francois Giguere, who is from Canada and visits Tucson in the winter, said.

"We're actually talking about pumping up the bike tires and saying let's try it on a bike it's so flat," Diane Fiduccia said. Fiduccia and her husband recently moved to Tucson and were on the loop for a walk Sunday morning.

Some said that they enjoy the loop because it is well maintained.

"You know I'm glad they keep it up," Alan Kearney said. "I saw a maintenance crew in a vehicle today. They take care of the bathrooms. They take care of the trash."

Kearney frequently rides his bike on the loop.

"Everybody enjoys the place. I've never met anyone on the loop that was upset with the fact that they are on the loop. They're having a good time," Kearney said.

——-

Greg Bradbury is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Greg is a recent graduate of Syracuse University where he studied Broadcast Journalism and Spanish. During his time at SU, he spent the majority of his time at the school's TV station, CitrusTV. Over the course of 3 years there, he worked as a reporter, anchor, and news director. Greg joined KGUN 9 in February 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist after working at the ABC National Desk as a Digital News Associate. Share your story ideas and important issues with Greg by emailing greg.bradbury@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .