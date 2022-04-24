UF softball team drops third straight to Arkansas, 2-0

The Texas A&M baseball team faced off with the the #3 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend in a key Southeastern Conference tilt in College Station. The series represented an important opportunity for the Aggies to continue their recent momentum, and pull closer to the Hogs in the SEC West standings. The Aggies took game one of the series 2-1 as Nathan Dettmer followed up his stellar outing against Georgia, with another strong performance, striking out 7 while giving up only 3 hits and 1 run in 5 innings on Friday night. Dettmer was relieved by Jacob Palisch, who struck out 7...

