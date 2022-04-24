ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

UF softball team drops third straight to Arkansas, 2-0

By Kevin Wells
WCJB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -No. 8 Florida was shut out for the fourth time in SEC play on Sunday in a 2-0 loss to first place and No. 7 Arkansas. The Razorbacks, who had already claimed...

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Williston softball team knocks off top-ranked Union County, 6-5

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -The Williston Red Devils are rounding into a softball team you don’t want to face in next week’s district tournament. Williston took down Union County, Florida’s top-ranked team in Class 1A according to the latest FHSAA rankings, 6-5 on Monday night in Lake Butler. The victory by the Red Devils (16-6) avenges an 8-3 loss to the Fightin’ Tigers (14-4) that took place on March 17.
UNION COUNTY, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggie baseball takes down #3 Arkansas

The Texas A&M baseball team faced off with the the #3 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend in a key Southeastern Conference tilt in College Station. The series represented an important opportunity for the Aggies to continue their recent momentum, and pull closer to the Hogs in the SEC West standings. The Aggies took game one of the series 2-1 as Nathan Dettmer followed up his stellar outing against Georgia, with another strong performance, striking out 7 while giving up only 3 hits and 1 run in 5 innings on Friday night. Dettmer was relieved by Jacob Palisch, who struck out 7...
ARKANSAS STATE
WCJB

Russell Report: UF Baseball/Softball Review

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator baseball team is walking a tightrope about now. In this week’s edition of Russell Report, WRUF’s Steve Russell breaks town the team’s situation. “Sports Scene with Steve Russell” airs Monday through Friday on ESPN 98.1 FM and AM 850 WRUF.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WAFB

No. 19 LSU run-rules McNeese State 10-1 in five innings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU (31-17, 10-8 SEC) run-ruled McNeese State (29-18, 10-2 SLC) 10-1 in five innings on Tuesday, April 26 from Tiger Park. The Tigers scored 10 runs on nine hits, including four extra-base hits, three of them being home runs. All-American Taylor Pleasants led...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Arkansas State
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators fall to Vanderbilt in final round of SEC Championship

After defeating Georgia and Texas A&M to advance to the final round of the SEC Championship, the Gators ultimately fell to Vanderbilt in match play with a 3-2 loss. The tournament, held at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simon’s, Georgia, lasted for a total of five days. The Gators held on through the quarterfinals and semifinals after strong showings as a team, even having the best individual finisher in the stroke play format, junior John DuBois.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Military training coming to Central Florida in the next few weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. — About 2,000 military members from active and reserve units are taking part in combat training at facilities in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. The Mississippi National Guard said in a news release that the Southern Strike exercise began Thursday and goes through May 3. It includes training for conventional operations, counterinsurgency, close air support, search and rescue, noncombatant evacuation and maritime special operations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
WCJB

TV20 Sit-down: UF men’s basketball coach Todd Golden

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There is no offseason anymore in the world of college basketball coaching. And the challenge is magnified when you’re new to a job. Todd Golden has been in Gainesville about a month since being hired to coach the Gator men’s team. With that in mind, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell presents a sit-down interview with the new head of the Gator program.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida parts ways with soccer head coach Tony Amato

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After just one season as the head coach of the Gators soccer team, Tony Amato is being dismissed by the University of Florida. The veteran coach spent his 19th season in the collegiate ranks with Florida, but is now being let go after Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said there was a “disconnect” between Amato and his players in a press release announced, Wednesday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Top-ranked Gators earn SEC men’s tennis title with sweep of Kentucky

ATHENS, Ga. (WCJB) -A year after winning the NCAA men’s tennis title, the Florida Gators captured the one championship that eluded them in 2021--The SEC tournament crown. Florida swept Kentucky, 4-0 on Sunday in Athens, Georgia to complete its first sweep of the conference regular season and postseason titles since 2005. The top-ranked Gators have now won their last 18 matches and improve to 23-2 overall.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uf Softball#Wcjb#Sec#Gators#Razorback#Lsu
WCJB

Hornets sting Panthers in high school baseball rematch, 5-1

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lafayette baseball team avenged a prior loss to Newberry on Tuesday night, prevailing 5-1 on the road in a clash of top 10 teams in Class 1A. The No. 2 Hornets (15-2) snapped a two-game skid, including a 6-5 loss to the No. 8 Panthers (12-6) that took place on April 19.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Golden Ocala hosts McKenzie’s Moment Golf Tournament

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -It was a beautiful day at Golden Ocala Golf Club on Monday for the Fourth Annual McKenzie’s Moment Golf Tournament. A star-studded lineup took their best shot at one of North Central Florida’s premier venues, and all for a cause. The event honors McKenzie Gray,...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

NFL Draft Profile: Kaiir Elam

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The NFL Draft is barreling down the tracks like a freight train. One Florida Gator who could hear his name called as early as Thursday’s first round is Kaiir Elam. The cornerback is approaching this life-changing moment with a sense of anticipation, but also a great deal of perspective.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy