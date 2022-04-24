ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cole, Rizzo lead Yanks to sweep as fans heckle Guardians

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnx1r_0fIwltOS00
New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole deals against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole bounced back from the shortest start of his career, Anthony Rizzo powered an early offensive barrage and the New York Yankees pounded the Cleveland Guardians 10-2 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep in a series marred by fan misbehavior.

Cole (1-0) struck out nine over 6 2/3 scoreless innings, and Rizzo’s two-run drive in the first inning tied him for the AL lead with five homers. New York won for the fifth time in six games.

Cleveland outfielders struggled a day after fans threw bottles, cans and other debris at them immediately following New York’s walk-off victory. Myles Straw and Oscar Mercado were heckled after misplays, and breakout rookie Steven Kwan left early with right hamstring tightness.

Cleveland starter Aaron Civale (0-1) allowed six earned runs in three innings, pushing his ERA to 9.58 over three starts.

TWINS 6, WHITE SOX 4, 10 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton hit his second homer of the game, a 469-foot, three-run drive in the 10th inning, and Minnesota sent Chicago to its seventh straight loss.

Buxton’s two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Aaron Bummer tied the score 3-3.

After Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single in the 10th off Joe Smith (1-0), Liam Hendriks (0-2) walked José Godoy with one out in the bottom half after automatic runner Nick Gordon began the inning on second.

Hendriks fell behind 3-1 in the count, and Buxton drove a fastball into the left-field second deck for the longest game-ending home run since MLB Statcast starting tracking in 2015.

REDS 4, CARDINALS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — First-round draft pick Nick Lodolo got his first major league win as Cincinnati beat St. Louis to end an 11-game skid, its worst in six years.

Colin Moran drove in two runs for the Reds, who had been 0-4 at home this year and had not won anywhere since April 10. Cincinnati is a majors-worst 3-13.

Lodolo (1-2) allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked none in 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Adam Wainwright (2-2) allowed four runs, eight hits and three walks in five-plus innings.

DODGERS 10, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cody Bellinger homered twice and drove in four runs, leading Clayton Kershaw and Los Angeles past San Diego.

Freddie Freeman added a two-run homer as the Dodgers beat the Padres for the 11th time in 12 games.

Kershaw (3-0) allowed one run and four hits in five innings.

Sean Manaea (2-2) gave up Bellinger’s first homer and allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

BREWERS 1, PHILLIES 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Lauer struck out a career-high 13 over six innings, Christian Yelich hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth and Milwaukee edged Philadelphia.

Lauer and Aaron Nola took no-decisions in a pitchers’ duel that saw the starters combine for 22 strikeouts. Nola gave up one hit and struck out nine in seven shutout innings.

The Brewers finally broke through in the ninth against Corey Knebel (0-1). Jace Peterson singled leading off and moved to third on Andrew McCutchen’s one-out single. Knebel, who saved 57 games in five seasons with the Brewers, gave up Yelich’s sac fly to left field that scored Peterson.

Devin Williams (1-0) worked the eighth and Josh Hader finished for his eighth save.

Lauer gave up five hits, walked one and threw 66 of 98 pitches for strikes. He joined Teddy Higuera as the only left-handers in Brewers history to strike out 13 batters in a game.

GIANTS 12, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joc Pederson homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs as San Francisco completed a three-game sweep of Washington.

Wilmer Flores added three RBI singles for San Francisco, which swept a series of at least three games at Nationals Park for the first time June 6-9, 2008.

Logan Webb (2-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out six over 6 2/3 innings.

Joan Adon (1-3) pitched four-plus innings and was charged with five runs on six hits.

ANGELS 7, ORIOLES 6

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jo Adell hit a grand slam, Shohei Ohtani scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk, and Los Angeles beat Baltimore despite blowing a six-run, first-inning lead.

Adell greeted reliever Travis Lakins Sr. with his second career slam to make it 6-0 before the Orioles recorded an out. Lakins got the next nine outs without allowing a hit.

Trey Mancini hit a three-run homer in the third inning and Austin Hays tied it with a two-run homer in the seventh off Austin Warren (2-0) as the Orioles sought their first three-game sweep of the Angels since 2010.

Ohtani led off the bottom of the seventh with a single off Mike Baumann (1-2). Taylor Ward worked a full count against Félix Bautista before drawing a walk on the ninth pitch of the at-bat.

Archie Bradley got the last three outs for his first save.

RAYS 5, RED SOX 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan beat Boston to become Tampa Bay’s first starting pitcher to get a win this season.

The Red Sox scored twice in the first inning against McClanahan, but pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi had a tying, two-run double as the Rays rallied for three runs in the fifth.

McClanahan (1-1) pitched shutout ball from the second through the sixth.

Phillips Valdez (0-1) took the loss in relief of starter Rich Hill.

ASTROS 8, BLUE JAYS 7, 10 INNINGS

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and Houston beat Toronto to avoid a sweep.

The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto’s four-game winning streak.

Automatic runner Kyle Tucker was on second with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0), who had converted 31 save chances in a row.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled in the Toronto 10th to make it 7-6. Blake Taylor (1-1) got the final out of the inning.

MARINERS 5, ROYALS 4, 12 INNINGS

SEATTLE (AP) — Jesse Winker capped an 11-pitch at-bat with a broken-bat single to score Adam Frazier in the 12th inning, and Seattle completed a three-game sweep of Kansas City.

Winker had an 11-pitch at-bat in the 10th inning ending with a sacrifice fly that scored Frazier to tie the game at 4-4. Two innings later, Winker fouled off seven pitches from Kansas City’s Joel Payamps (0-1) before dumping his first hit of the game into right field.

Yohan Ramirez (1-0) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the 12th.

ATHLETICS 2, RANGERS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Cole Irvin and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, Stephen Piscotty homered in his second game back from the COVID-19 injured list, and Oakland beat Texas to avoid a sweep.

Irvin (2-1) allowed one hit in five innings to win his second straight decision. Dany Jiménez worked out of a two-out, two-on jam in the ninth for his third save.

The A’s had scored one run in the first 21 innings against the Rangers before Piscotty’s two-run drive off Spencer Howard (0-1) in the fourth.

METS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Tylor Megill threw 6 2/3 impressive innings, Francisco Lindor added a pair of hits and New York took two of three from Arizona.

The Mets have won five straight series to start the season, matching a franchise record set in 2018.

Megill (3-0) gave up two runs on four hits, walking one. He struck out seven.

J.B. Wendelken (0-1) allowed one run in one inning of relief.

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 4

MIAMI (AP) — Garrett Cooper had three hits and two RBIs, Avisaíl García hit a go-ahead double in the fifth inning and Miami took two of three from Atlanta.

Atlanta trailed 5-1 in the ninth before Matt Olson’s sacrifice fly and Austin Riley’s two-run homer off Tanner Scott. Louis Head relieved and got his first big league save, allowing Marcell Ozuna’s double and then striking out Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario.

Jesús Luzardo (1-1) allowed one run and two hits in five innings.

Atlanta starter Bryce Elder (1-2) gave up two runs five hits and six walks in 4 2/3 innings.

ROCKIES 6, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Randal Grichuk had three hits, including his first home run of the season, and Colorado beat Detroit.

Charlie Blackmon had four hits, scored twice and drove in two runs for Colorado.

Chad Kuhl (2-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings.

Tyler Alexander (0-2) gave up five runs on eight hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings.

PIRATES 4, CUBS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh’s bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits against Chicago.

Peters (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief of JT Brubaker. The left-hander ran his season-opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances. David Bednar worked the ninth for his second save.

Pittsburgh went ahead to stay with two in the third against Justin Steele (1-2).

___

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher is impressing in Japan

Several former New York Yankees players are calling Japan home this season, including ex-ace Masahiro Tanaka and slugger Chris Gittens. But it’s an unheralded, one-time pitching prospect who’s making headlines. FanGraphs reports “Brooks Kriske recorded his first NPB save earlier this week. The erstwhile New York Yankees and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone drops truth bomb on Anthony Rizzo’s 3-home run game

The New York Yankees offense erupted in a 12-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, as the team clubbed five home runs in the defeat of their division rival. First baseman Anthony Rizzo made a piece of franchise history in the win, as he enjoyed the first three-homer game of his career. Rizzo’s incredible performance drew an exciting take from Yankees manager Aaron Boone, as reported by Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanBuzz

Angel Hernandez is the Worst Umpire in the History of Major League Baseball

Angel Hernandez is the worst home plate umpire to ever say “Play Ball!” on a Major League Baseball diamond. I know it. You know it. We all know. There are few umpires whose names invoke rage in every baseball fan. Jim Joyce could be second place, but Angel Hernadez is miles ahead of him. At least with Joyce fans are able to remember specific calls he botched. Ask 100 fans about Angel Hernandez’s worst missed call and you’ll get one hundred different answers.
MLB
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Homer, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
State
Colorado State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Homer, OH
City
Toronto, OH
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
Golf Digest

A literal buzzer-beating goal led to the most gutting loss of the NHL season

When the Vegas Golden Knights acquired superstar Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres in November, they instantly became legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Fast forward to right now, Monday, April 25, and with three games remaining in the regular season, the Knights are in grave danger of missing the playoffs entirely.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Homer
Yardbarker

Hustle Won The Mets A Game Monday Night

The New York Mets had been stifled all night by St. Louis Cardinals pitching on Monday, having not mustered anything against Miles Mikolas or Genesis Cabrera. But in the top of the ninth, things changed very quickly. With the Mets down to their final strike against St. Louis closer Giovanny...
MLB
Syracuse.com

NY Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt blames MLB, ‘bad’ baseballs for players hit by pitches

The New York Mets are mad as hell and they’re not going to take it any more. Yes, the Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0, on Tuesday. But in the process, three Mets batters were hit by pitches. New York now leads the majors with 18 HBP, and Mets starter Chris Bassitt knows the source of the problem: the baseballs, which he says are “all different.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Yanks#Ap#The New York Yankees#Al#Era#White Sox 4
FOX Sports

Mariners look to extend win streak, take on the Rays

LINE: Rays -136, Mariners +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will attempt to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay is 6-5 in home games and 9-8 overall. The Rays have gone 1-2 in games when they...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Bad baseballs? New York Mets angry after rash of HBPs

PHOENIX (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt has a theory about why his bat-swinging teammates have turned into targets at the plate during the season’s first month. “The MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs. They’re bad,” he said Tuesday. “Everyone knows it. Every pitcher in the league knows it. They’re bad. They don’t care. MLB doesn’t give a damn about it. We’ve told them our problems with them and they don’t care.”
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
New York Mets
The Associated Press

Penguins CEO David Morehouse steps down after 16-year run

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins CEO David Morehouse stepped down Wednesday, ending a 16-year run with the franchise that included three Stanley Cup titles. Morehouse did not provide an explanation for his decision in a release. The Penguins changed ownership last fall when Fenway Sports Group bought the club from Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

CFL moving hashmarks closer to center of field

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League is moving its hashmarks closer to the center of the field and will allow teams to take the ball at the 40-yard line instead of the 35 following a field goal or single under a series of rules changes recently approved by the board of governors.
FOOTBALL
WDVM 25

Adam Oumiddoch trains hard and fasts for Ramadan

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) – Adam Oumiddoch is just 14, but he’s a basketball player to keep an eye on. “End goal for now is division one college basketball and then if I play good there hopefully I’ll get to the NBA,” Oumiddoch said. “And I will get to the NBA.” Next year, Oumiddoch will be […]
SPRINGFIELD, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

871K+
Followers
423K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy