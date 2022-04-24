ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Luquinhas scores as Red Bulls defeat Orlando City 3-0

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luquinhas scored and Carlos Miguel stopped one shot to lead the New York Red Bulls to a 3-0 win Sunday over Orlando City.

Luquinhas put the Red Bulls (4-2-2) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 26th minute. Omir Fernandez got an assist on the goal.

The Red Bulls also got one goal from Lewis Morgan and one more from Cristian Casseres Jr.

The Red Bulls outshot Orlando (4-3-2) 15-3, with eight shots on goal to zero for Orlando.

Carlos Miguel saved the one shot he faced for the Red Bulls. Pedro Gallese saved five of the eight shots he faced for Orlando.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Red Bulls visit the Chicago Fire and Orlando hosts Charlotte FC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

