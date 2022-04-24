ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton’s 2nd HR, 469-foot shot, lifts Twins over ChiSox 6-4

By MIKE COOK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton hit his second homer of the game, a 469-foot, three-run drive that overcame a 10th-inning deficit and lifted the Minnesota Twins over the Chicago White Sox 6-4 on Sunday.

Buxton hit a two-run, opposite-field homer to right in the seventh against Aaron Bummer that tied the score 3-3.

After Yasmani Grandal’s RBI single in the 10th off Joe Smith (1-0), Liam Hendriks (0-2) walked José Godoy with one out in the bottom half after automatic runner Nick Gordon began the inning on second.

Hendriks fell beind 3-1 in the count, and Buxton drove a fastball into the left-field second deck for the longest game-ending home run since MLB Statcast starting tracking in 2015. It was Buxton’s third walk-off hit, his first Sept. 5, 2020.

Tim Anderson and Danny Mendick homered for Chicago, which led 3-1 in the seventh.

Chicago had not homered in its previous six games, but Anderson hit Chris Archer’s first pitch of the game into the bullpen for his 14th career leadoff home run.

Andrew Vaughn added a two-out, RBI single with the bases loaded in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Activated from the injured list, White Sox starter Lucas Giolito struck out nine in four innings, including Buxton three times. The right-hander, who pitched four scoreless innings on opening day before straining his left abdomen, threw 48 of 76 pitches for strikes.

With two runners in scoring position, Giolito struck out Trevor Larnach and Gordon, both for the second time, to end the third inning. Larnach struck out with the bases loaded to end the first.

Archer labored through three innings, allowing two earned runs, three hits and walking three. Of his 61 pitches, 32 were strikes.

JIMENEZ UPDATE

Chicago placed OF Eloy Jiménez on the 10-day IL with a right hamstring strain, an injury that is expected to cause him to miss six to eight weeks Jiménez was injured Saturday trying to beat out a ground ball.

“I think the big thing is tomorrow when he goes to Chicago and really gets an extensive exam,” manager Tony La Russa said. “We’ll hope for the early indications.”

A ruptured left pectoral tendon limited the oft-injured Jiménez to 55 games last season. He is hitting .222 through 11 games this season with one home run and seven RBIs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Luis Robert (groin strain) missed his third straight game. … RHP Ryan Burr (right shoulder strain) has been sent to Triple-A Charlotte on a rehab assignment.

Twins: C Ryan Jeffers was a late scratch with a left knee contusion. Recalled Saturday from Triple-A St. Paul, José Godoy got his first start. … OF Alex Kirilloff (wrist) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with St. Paul, serving as designated hitter Tuesday and play nine innings in the field Wednesday.

White Sox: LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 15.00), rocked for 10 hits and 10 runs — seven earned — in an inning Wednesday at Cleveland, looks to bounce back at home against Kansas City Tuesday. LHP Daniel Lynch (1-1, 5.40) is the Royals starter.

Twins: Start a three-game home series with Detroit Tuesday. RHP Chris Paddack (0-2, 5.00) is scheduled to face Tigers’ LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 5.27).

