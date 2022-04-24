ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Marlins win series against Braves behind Cooper, Garcia

By GEORGE HENRY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oy0oM_0fIwlMhp00
1 of 13

ATLANTA (AP) — Garrett Cooper has played for the Marlins since 2018 and has endured plenty of losses at the Atlanta Braves’ ballpark.

That wasn’t the case this weekend, as Miami eked out series win against their NL East rivals.

“They’ve kind of had our number the last five years since I’ve been here,” Cooper said. “Just to come in here and get a series win early in the year is huge for us, huge for the morale moving forward.”

Cooper had three hits and two RBIs, Avisaíl García hit a go-ahead double in the fifth inning and the Marlins held on to beat Atlanta 5-4 on Sunday.

Miami took two of three from the defending World Series champions, dropping the Braves to their third series loss along with two ties and no wins. The Marlins have won three of their last four games. They improved to 16-32 at Truist Park since it opened in 2017.

Atlanta trailed 5-1 in the ninth before Matt Olson’s sacrifice fly and Austin Riley’s two-run homer off Tanner Scott. Louis Head relieved and got his first big league save, allowing Marcell Ozuna’s double and then striking out Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario.

Jesús Luzardo (1-1) allowed one run and two hits in five innings. He gave up doubles to Riley in the first and the fourth, looking nothing like the left-hander who began the game 1-6 with a career 6.06 ERA on the road in nine starts and nine relief appearances.

Olson grounded out with the bases loaded in the fifth, trimming the lead to 2-1. Luzardo struck out Riley with two runners in scoring position to end the inning.

“It was pretty gratifying getting him out because he had the two hits against me,” Luzardo said. “I feel like the two hits he got I left some breaking balls over the plate that I shouldn’t have left. They kind of just backed up on me. At the same time, we felt confident with the heater there, and I was glad to get out of the inning with a punchout there.”

Luzardo struck out eight and walked four, three of them in the fifth.

A day after winning 9-7, the Marlins led 2-0 in the fifth. Jesús Aguilar led off with a walk, advanced on two groundouts and scored when Garcíadrove the ball over Orlando Arcia, and the ball popped out of the left fielder’ss glove on the warning track. García scored when Cooper, who’s reached safely in 12 of his 14 games this year, singled to Duvall, whose throw to the plate from center was a tad late.

Both runs came with two outs. The Marlins stranded seven runners in the first four innings.

“You like to keep adding on because we know who these guys are,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “We know where we’re at. We know who these guys are.”

Atlanta starter Bryce Elder (1-2) gave up two runs five hits and six walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Miami went up 3-1 in the sixth when Jon Berti, who reached three times, tripled off Darren O’Day and scored on Jacob Stallings’ sacrifice fly. The lead stretched to 5-1 in the seventh on RBI doubles off A.J. Minter by Cooper and Joey Wendle, who doubled twice.

Anthony Bass, the third of five Marlins relievers, needed one pitch to escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh when Riley grounded into a double play.

Atlanta dropped to 1-9 this season when its opponent scores first. The Braves were 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

An attempt to rally in the ninth fell just short.

“Any time you show a fight late like that, it’s something to be happy with,” Olson said. “Obviously we didn’t complete it. You want to come out with a win, but it says a lot to have a team that’s always in it.”

SWIPING

Chisholm stole his fourth base in the third, making the Marlins 5 for 5 on stolen base attempts in the last two games. The Braves have allowed 13 of 14 baserunners to steal a base this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: SS Miguel Rojas was at the ballpark but missed his second straight game with flu-like symptoms. ... Stallings got hit in the back of the head by Ozuna’s bat on a swing in the fourth but stayed in the game.

Braves: RF Ronald Acuña Jr. (recovering from knee surgery last year) went 2 for 3 with an RBI, a run scored and three walks in a rehab appearance Saturday night with Triple-A Gwinnett. Acuña is hitting .417 in four games for Gwinnett and is expected to return to the majors May 6.

After an off day Monday, Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.86 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season to open a three-game series Tuesday at Washington. Alcantara has pitched 14 consecutive scoreless innings. The Braves are off Monday and will send LHP Max Fried (1-2, 3.50) to the mound for his fourth start Tuesday as Atlanta begins a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Washington State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Phillies face the Rockies with 2-0 series lead

LINE: Phillies -220, Rockies +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 2-0. Philadelphia is 8-10 overall and 6-5 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, the third-best team batting average in MLB play. Colorado is 6-4 at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Giants host the Athletics on 3-game home win streak

LINE: Giants -145, Athletics +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak. San Francisco has a 5-2 record in home games and a 13-5 record overall. The Giants are 8-0 in games when they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren O'day
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Jesús Aguilar
Person
Tanner Scott
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Garrett Cooper
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Jesús Luzardo
Person
Jon Berti
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Orlando Arcia
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Joey Wendle
The Associated Press

Bad baseballs? New York Mets angry after rash of HBPs

PHOENIX (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt has a theory about why his bat-swinging teammates have turned into targets at the plate during the season’s first month. “The MLB has a very big problem with the baseballs. They’re bad,” he said Tuesday. “Everyone knows it. Every pitcher in the league knows it. They’re bad. They don’t care. MLB doesn’t give a damn about it. We’ve told them our problems with them and they don’t care.”
MLB
numberfire.com

Reds' Jake Fraley sitting Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres. Fraley returned from a knee injury on Tuesday, but he is sitting versus the Padres' southpaw. Brandon Drury is replacing Fraley at designated hitter and batting second.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

All-ACC player Swartz transfers from BC to Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Atlantic Coast Conference guard Cameron Swartz has transferred from Boston College to Georgia Tech. Yellow Jackets coach Nell Fortner announced Wednesday that the 5-foot-11 player from suburban Marietta would be playing closer to home next season. Swartz was selected as the league’s most improved player and...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Ap
The Associated Press

CFL moving hashmarks closer to center of field

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League is moving its hashmarks closer to the center of the field and will allow teams to take the ball at the 40-yard line instead of the 35 following a field goal or single under a series of rules changes recently approved by the board of governors.
FOOTBALL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

871K+
Followers
423K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy