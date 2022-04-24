ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATCHDAY: Juve looks to boost Champions League hopes

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

Juventus looks to consolidate a Champions League place with a visit to talented Sassuolo. Juventus is fourth in Serie A and can extend its five-point advantage over fifth-place Roma, which lost to defending champion Inter Milan on Saturday. Juventus can also move within a point of third-place Napoli. “We’re not mathematically in the Champions League yet,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri warned. Tenth-place Sassuolo features Italy forwards Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca.

ENGLAND

Leeds has been sucked back into relegation danger ahead of its trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Burnley has won back-to-back games in a resurgence since firing long-serving manager Sean Dyche and has closed to within two points of Jesse Marsch’s Leeds, which is in fifth-to-last place and four points above the bottom three. Palace has lost its last three games, two in the league either side of an FA Cup semifinal match, and is eight points above the relegation zone now.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

BBC

Transfer rumours: Mbappe, Tchouameni, De Gea, Abraham, Kounde, Hojbjerg

Paris St-Germain are increasingly hopeful that France striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with Real Madrid, will sign a new deal with them following talks with the 23-year-old's mother last week. (Telegraph - subscription required) Liverpool have made contact with France and Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 22. (Foot Mercato...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Europa League win over Man Utd was ‘revenge’ against Sir Alex Ferguson, Francis Coquelin claims

Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin has said the team’s Europa League final victory over Manchester United last season was “revenge” against Sir Alex Ferguson, following comments dating back to Arsenal’s 8-2 defeat at Old Trafford in 2011. Coquelin, who will face Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals this week with Villarreal, made his Arsenal debut as part of an under-strength Gunners side in the infamous Premier League thrashing to Ferguson’s United. Ferguson would later write in his autobiography that Coquelin “was completely out of his depth” in the defeat, adding: “I had hardly heard of him and he barely played again.”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd, Chelsea, Man City eye Villarreal's Torres

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City, Chelsea, Man United in chase for Villarreal's Torres. Manchester City, Chelsea, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
