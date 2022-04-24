ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Study finds elders who care for grandkids live longer

By Danielle MacKimm
 2 days ago

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – It’s no secret that a weekend away at grandparent’s house is just as fun for the youngsters as it is for the elders. However, new research has found that the quality time spent between children and their grandparents could have benefits that go above and beyond just a warm fuzzy feeling in your stomach.

According to Healthy Living Idea , a recent study of 500 participants over the age of 70 suggests that spending time with your grandchildren could lengthen your stay on Earth.

In short, the study found that elders who look after a grandchild decreased their likelihood of falling ill over the next two decades, unlike those who did not spend quality time with their grandchildren. Healthy Living Idea notes that the stress-free atmosphere children provide could be the reason behind these findings.

Dr. Ronan Factora, an expert at the Cleveland Clinic, weighed in on the matter, saying, “There is a link between providing this care and reducing stress. If providing this care to (grandkids) and others…is one way that we can actually reduce stress, then these activities should be of benefit to folks who are grandparents and provide this care.”

Healthy Living Idea went on to reference a separate study conducted in Australia which found that time spent with grandchildren can have positive effects on mood, vitality, and memory in elders, even reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
M. Brown

Waiting for your married lover to leave their spouse means you'll be missing out

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There are singles out there who prefer to date married people simply because they don’t want to have to deal with the commitment of a full-time relationship with someone. There are lots of people who actually seek this kind of relationship out.
InspireMore

“I Was Shocked.” Teacher Gets Called To The Office — And Sees Boyfriend On One Knee!

Loving someone sometimes means putting their preferences above our own. Paul Limburg of Salt Lake City, Utah is not the kind of guy who likes a lot of fanfare. A widower whose wife passed away from cancer in 2020, Paul has been focused on raising his four kids. About a year ago, Paul signed up for a dating app with hopes of moving his life forward. Cassie Farley was the first, and last, person he ever matched with!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
