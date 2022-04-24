Hawks starting Clint Capela (knee) on Sunday, Danilo Gallinari to bench

The Miami Heat will once again be without their starting point guard when they try and wrap up the first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks in Florida on Tuesday night. Kyle Lowry missed Sunday’s Game 4 with the same hamstring injury that will keep him on the shelf for the second straight game. There may be a cause for some concern as the one-guard missed 63 games this season, and when a bulldog-like Lowry is missing postseason games, it can’t be something too light. Miami does have the luxury of being up 3-1 in the series, so they can afford to give the veteran some extra time to recover, especially if they can wrap things up at home tomorrow night.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO