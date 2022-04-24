ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks starting Clint Capela (knee) on Sunday, Danilo Gallinari to bench

By Matthew Lo
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (knee) will start in Sunday's Game 4 contest against...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Gets Real About Ben Simmons' Situation With The Brooklyn Nets: "Ben Is Getting To The Point Where His Teammates Are Like ‘Yo, Does This Dude Want To Play Basketball?’"

Up until last season's playoffs, Ben Simmons was considered one of the best young players in the league. Moreover, he was a fan favorite as well. But his popularity among fans has been constantly plummeting this season. Initially, it was due to him forcing his way out of the Philadelphia...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Removes All Los Angeles Lakers Posts And Mentions From His Instagram: "He Is Done With The Lakers"

Russell Westbrook was in for a tough challenge in Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. But fans did not expect his season to be as bad as it was. Westbrook looked quite poor in the purple and gold, and he and the franchise ended up missing the playoffs. Westbrook has been blamed for many of the problems the team had over the course of the season. And it appears he is ready to move on, at least if his Instagram is anything to go by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Takes A Big Shot At Ben Simmons: “He Is That Pretty Girl That Is Single, And Everybody Is Wondering Why She’s Single, It’s Because She Smokes Cigarettes.”

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins didn't hold anything back against Ben Simmons after the Australian player decided to sit for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics first-round series on Monday night. That decision upset a lot of people who instantly attacked Simmons for 'running away' from a...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Reveals What He Said To Jayson Tatum When He Was In High School: “I Told Jayson When He Was In High School, He Gonna Sell Shoes, He Gonna Be An All-Star."

Kevin Durant complimenting Jayson Tatum right now doesn't make all that much sense, after all, Tatum's team just swept him in the first round of the NBA playoffs. A large feature in the Celtics' dominant performance was their ability to hamper Durant with excellent defense, and Tatum was central to that, while also being the first option on offense. Even he knows how good he's been, and he's not surprised.
BOSTON, MA
The Big Lead

Charles Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Social Media Attacks

Charles Barkley and the Inside the NBA crew addressed the ongoing war of words/tweets/Instagram stories they've had with Kevin Durant. Specifically Barkley went at Durant for singling him out for his Houston Rockets days. Here's the segment:. Barkley is correct that he could bring up Durant's time with the Oklahoma...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Danilo Gallinari
The Spun

Hawks Receive Bad News Before Game 5 vs. Miami Heat

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks will try and keep their season alive in Game 5 vs. the Miami Heat. Unfortunately, they’re going to be without one of their top players. Bogdan Bogdanovic has officially been ruled out of tonight’s postseason clash. He’s dealing with knee soreness and won’t be able to give it a go.
MIAMI, FL
NESN

Hawks rule Bogdanovic Out and Capela in for Game 5 vs. Heat

The Atlanta Hawks will surprisingly be without Bogdan Bogdanovic but will have center Clint Capela in the lineup for their must-win Game 5 tonight. Bogdanovic was not listed on the injury report for the past two days but has been battling knee and ankle injuries throughout the series. The former 27th overall pick is coming off his worst game of the series on Sunday when he shot 1-for-6 for just six points in Miami’s blowout win. He did, however, have games of 29 and 18 points before that, respectively. With Bogey on the shelf, Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Huerter are sure to get more minutes.
ATLANTA, GA
UPI News

Heat star Jimmy Butler ruled out for Game 5 vs. Hawks with right knee issue

April 26 (UPI) -- Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was ruled out of Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks because of right knee inflammation, the team announced Tuesday. "The training staff just made the determination that he will not be available tonight," Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters just hours before tipoff. "There's not [medical imaging] tests planned, or anything."
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#Numberfire#Fanduel
Reuters

Heat hold off Hawks without Jimmy Butler to clinch series win

EditorsNote: New headline; Changed to “All-Star” in 5th graf. Victor Oladipo scored 23 points and Bam Adebayo posted 20 points and made a key defensive play as the Miami Heat held off the visiting Atlanta Hawks for a series-clinching 97-94 victory in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference’s first round Tuesday night.
MIAMI, FL
NBC New York

Heat's Lowry Ruled Out of Game 5 Vs. Hawks With Hamstring Injury

For the second straight game, the Miami Heat will be without point guard Kyle Lowry. The team announced Monday that the 36-year-old will miss Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first round series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday with a left hamstring strain. Forwards P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin...
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Jimmy Butler scores 36 as Heat roll over Hawks

Jimmy Butler posted 36 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals as the Miami Heat defeated the host Atlanta Hawks, 110-86, on Sunday night in a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. Miami leads the best-of-7 series, 3-1. The Heat can clinch the series on Tuesday night in Miami. Hawks...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NESN

Kyle Lowry Will Remain on Miami's Sideline for Game 5 vs. Hawks

The Miami Heat will once again be without their starting point guard when they try and wrap up the first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks in Florida on Tuesday night. Kyle Lowry missed Sunday’s Game 4 with the same hamstring injury that will keep him on the shelf for the second straight game. There may be a cause for some concern as the one-guard missed 63 games this season, and when a bulldog-like Lowry is missing postseason games, it can’t be something too light. Miami does have the luxury of being up 3-1 in the series, so they can afford to give the veteran some extra time to recover, especially if they can wrap things up at home tomorrow night.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy