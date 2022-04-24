ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Shocker men's basketball inks Louisiana standout

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WICHITA - Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown announced the signing of Louisiana high school standout Jacob Wilson to a National Letter of Intent. Wilson – a 6-foot-5 guard from...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Why the Jayhawk basketball champions are making a special Topeka visit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Men’s Basketball Team, now winners of the NCAA National Championship, will be visiting Topeka soon as part of their Barnstorming tour. KSNT 27 News spoke with a representative of 6th Man Strategies, a consulting agency for KU student athletes. The representative said that the national champions will be […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Basketball
City
Wichita, KS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Wichita, KS
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
City
Baton Rouge, LA
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnet School#Shocker#Patriots#Athletics#Sports#Wsu Athletics Wichita#Division
The Spun

Bob Stoops Comments On Lincoln Riley: Fans React

Bob Stoops took time out of his appearance in front of the Oklahoma House of Representatives to address former OU head coach Lincoln Riley. Riley worked under Stoops during the legendary coach’s final two years at Oklahoma and then succeeded him in running the program. After five seasons, Riley abruptly left Norman to take over at USC last November.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salina Post

Governor honors KU basketball national championship team

TOPEKA —Governor Laura Kelly hosted the NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions Kansas Jayhawks at the Statehouse Monday for a special celebration. The governor greeting the players and coaches and then read a proclamation designating April 25 as the "KU men's basketball national championship victory day." The official proclamation signed...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
WNTZ

LSU Softball to host McNeese in final midweek game

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 21 LSU (30-17) will host McNeese State (29-17) for its final midweek game this season at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26 at Tiger Park. Tuesday’s midweek contest will be televised on SEC Network with Mike Couzens and Kayla Braud calling the action. Patrick Wright will also call the game on […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Courier

Nick Cenac leaves South Terrebonne to become new girls basketball coach at E.D. White

Nick Cenac is moving to a new school close to home. The former South Terrebonne girls basketball coach has been hired for the same position at E.D. White Catholic. "We are excited to add Nick to our girls basketball program," E.D. White athletics director Kyle Lasseigne said Tuesday. "His track record and ability to develop young athletes make him a welcome addition to the E.D. White family. We are truly blessed."
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Salina Post

Coyote softball sweeps conference leader Oklahoma Wesleyan

Kansas Wesleyan faced conference-leading Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday in the final home doubleheader for the Coyotes this season at Salina South High School. The Coyotes would sweep the doubleheader winning the first game 3-2 and the second 9-7. The Coyotes are in a tie with McPherson for third place in...
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy